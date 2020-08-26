Home TV Series Netflix Cursed Season 2: How Long Will It Take To Release? And Renewal...
TV Series

Cursed Season 2: How Long Will It Take To Release? And Renewal Updates

By- Anish Yadav
Cursed, That the Arthurian legend told through the Perspective of Nimue, a young woman destined to become Lady Of The Lake. Nimue is the symbol of rebellion and courage against the Stalwart Red Paladins. The show relies on the novel by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. This fantasy play released on July 17th this year.

Though it didn’t fit the standard of Game Of Thrones and The Last Kingdom, it’s still worth watching. It was one of the best shows on Netflix last month. The ending of this season was on quite a cliffhanger, and fans cannot hold it.

When will the CURSED Season 2 Release?

Netflix hasn’t given the green light for the same. We could expect to listen to the renewal statement from mid-August according to the protocol that is formal from the showrunners. Even following them providing us the good news of its release, it will take quite a very long time for season 2 since things got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Summing of the conditions prevailing, the show could land in mid-2021 or 2022.

The Cast of the Cursed Season 2

The cast may repeat in season 2, including Katherine Langford behaving like Nimue, Gustaf Skarsgard behaving like Merlin, Devon Terelle acting as Aurthur, Daniel Sharman Shalom.

Is there some Trailer for Cursed Season 2?

The trailer for Cursed Season 2 is to release. And since statements are made, this trailer’s release is yet to be made official.

We must go a long way awaiting the release of season 2 of Cursed series. Then we expected confirmation and new updates in the showrunners or Netflix.

Anish Yadav

