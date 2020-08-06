Cursed Films Season 2 Confirmed by Shudder, And Everything For You!!!

- Advertisement -

The factor about curses is that while you obsess over them, their omens seem to multiply. Such is the case for Cursed Films, the cult docuseries on the Shudder streaming service by which among the most well-known “curses” related to fashionable Hollywood movies are re-explored and in some instances recontextualized. The sequence, which is among the streaming service’s largest hits can also be coming again for extra, with Shudder asserting Cursed Films Season 2 is a go Thursday afternoon.

“Season one among Cursed Films captivated audiences with its considerate however unflinching exploration of the usually tragic events surrounding a few of historical past’s most infamous productions, turning into an immediate hit for us and incomes rave critiques from each critics and viewers,” Shudder Normal Supervisor Craig Engler mentioned. “Since its debut, the primary query we’ve been requested is: Will there be extra, and the way quickly? We’re delighted to say that we’re partnering with Jay [Cheel] as soon as once more for a second season of Cursed Films that might be even larger and higher than the primary.”

Jay Cheel is the author, director, and government producer behind the primary season of the sequence. Taking a barely extra skeptical eye than loads of televised productions about Hollywood “curses,” Cheel reexamined the tragedies and rumors related to basic Hollywood productions like The Exorcist, The Omen, Poltergeist, The Crow, and Twilight Zone: The Film.

“Filming season one among Cursed Films was an incredible expertise,” Cheel mentioned in an announcement, “so I’m thrilled to have the possibility to interview a brand new group of proficient filmmakers and movie critics whereas exploring the tales behind 5 extra legendarily ill-fated movie productions. This time round we’ll be heading outdoors of North America for a couple of episodes, which won’t solely widen the scope of the sequence however provide an thrilling assortment of tales linked to a various group of flicks.”