Criminal Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

A crime drama set inside a police interrogation room, Netflix series Criminal, is returning for a second season.

The brand new episodes were shot in January with most of the primary cast.

The series blends tight, Line of Duty-type authorities interrogation scenes with office politics and (the suggestion of) romance, focusing on a single criminal or crime per feature-length episode.

Here’s everything you Want to know about Criminal season 2

When is Criminal season 2 outside on Netflix?

Fans of crime dramas will be pleased to hear the Criminal will soon be returning with a second season.

The series will feature four distinct cases and four new suspects from the tense drama and will release on September 16.

This follows quickly on.

The outing has also resisted its incident count with four episodes this time around rather than the prior three.

The police procedural all follows an interrogation from beginning to finish and takes place.

Viewers follow as their motivations are slowly unpicked, different suspects who are brought into the station for an assortment of crimes.

Alongside this, viewers follow the tensions between the police investigators in the channel who remain in each episode.

Not much has been revealed yet about the kinds of cases season two.

But, Netflix did tease: “Following a hugely successful first show and great critical acclaim, Criminal returns to Netflix on 16th September with four new cases, four new suspects and a single area that changes everything.

“Prepare for daring tales, some surprises, and a completely innovative take on the police procedural.”

The show also had global variations in France, Italy, and Germany, which all used the very same places for one.

It is believed these will be returning for another outing on precisely the same date on Netflix.

Criminal season 2 cast.

Season 1 starred Katherine Kelly (Liar), Lee Ingleby (Broadchurch), and Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty) as police detectives conducting the interrogations, and all will be returning for the second season.

Previous episodes of this procedural offense play included guest celebrities (all playing the supposed criminals being questioned by the group ), together with the likes of David Tennant and Hayley Atwell. We will keep this page updated with any casting news, although we’ve yet to learn who will guest star in season two.

According to the Netflix synopsis, season two will contain”four new circumstances, four new suspects, and a single room that affects everything. Prepare for daring stories, a few surprises, and also an entirely innovative take on the police procedural”.

Season one also featured a potential romance between Kelly and Ingleby’s personalities (whom we never see away from the police station), so we may see that continue into season two.

Criminal season 2 trailer

There is no trailer yet for season two, but we’ll add it on this page when and if Netflix releases it.