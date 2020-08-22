Criminal Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Storyline And More Details Check Know

- Advertisement -

A crime procedural drama set entirely within a police interrogation room, Netflix collection Criminal, is returning for another season.

The brand new episodes were taken in January with the majority of the main cast.

The series combines tight, Line of Duty-type authorities interrogation scenes with workplace politics and (the proposal of) romance, focusing on a single criminal or crime per feature-length episode.

Here is everything you need to know about season two.

Criminal season two hits Netflix on September 16.

Season one starred Katherine Kelly (Liar), Lee Ingleby (Broadchurch), and Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty) as police detectives conducting the interrogations, and all will be returning for the second season.

The cast of Criminal (Netflix)

Previous episodes of the procedural offense play included guest celebrities (all playing the supposed offenders being contested by the group ), with the likes of David Tennant and Hayley Atwell. We’ve yet to learn that will guest star, but we’ll keep this page updated with any casting news.

According to the Netflix synopsis, season two will comprise”four new circumstances, four new suspects, and one room that affects everything. Prepare for daring tales, a few surprises, and also an entirely innovative spin on the police procedural”.

Season 1 also featured a potential romance between Kelly and Ingleby’s characters (whom we never see outside the police station), so we might observe that last into season two.

Criminal season 2 trailer.

There is no trailer yet for the season , but we will add it to this page if and when Netflix releases it.