Criminal Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Netflix series Criminal, a crime procedural drama set almost entirely inside a police interrogation room, is returning for a second season.

Before lockdown, the brand new episodes were taken in January, with most of the primary cast returning for the series’s second outing.

- Advertisement -

The series combines tight, Line of Duty-type police interrogation scenes with workplace politics and (the suggestion of) romance, with a focus on a single criminal or crime each feature-length episode.

Here is everything you want to know about Criminal season two.

When is Criminal season 2 release on Netflix?

Fans of crime dramas will be pleased to hear the Criminal will be coming back with a second season quite soon on Netflix.

The show will start on September 16 and will feature four new cases and four new suspects from the nervous play.

This follows quickly on from the show’s first season, which only started back in September 2019.

The next outing has also upped its episode count with four episodes this time around instead of the prior three.

Criminal season 2 cast

Season 1 starred Katherine Kelly (Liar), Lee Ingleby (Broadchurch) and Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty) as police detectives conducting the interrogations, and will be returning for the second season.

Past episodes of this crime procedural drama included guest celebrities (all playing the suspected criminals being questioned by the team), together with the likes of David Tennant and Hayley Atwell. We have yet to learn who will guest star in season two, but we’ll keep this page updated with any casting news.

According to the Netflix synopsis, season two will feature”four new circumstances, four new suspects and a single area that affects everything. Prepare for daring tales, a few surprises, and an entirely innovative take on the police procedural”.

Season 1 also featured a possible romance between Kelly and Ingleby’s characters (whom we never see outside the police station), so we may see that last into season two.

Criminal season 2 trailer.

There is no trailer yet for Criminal season two, but we will add it to this page if and when Netflix releases it.