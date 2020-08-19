Home Entertainment Crash Landing On You Season 2: When this Korean Drama is planning...
Crash Landing On You Season 2: When this Korean Drama is planning to return And Click To Know More.

By- Vinay yadav
Crash Landing You is a South Korean T.V. series created by Studio Dragon. The series time introduction on tvN in South Korea. And on 14 and globally on Netflix December 2019. This show’s first Season itself has plenty of positive testimonials and admiration. The score South Korean show’s manager is Lee Jeong-Hyo.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 Release Date:

As before the date, the Production aren’t showing anything about the series. Neither renewal maybe not the Release dates. But after witnessing the positive response towards the display, it is going to have a season two. February 2020 Ever since season end on 16. So it might take some Corona and time pandemic is on its summit. Let us just hope for the arrival of any information on it.

Plot of Crash Landing On You :

The series revolves around the romance of Yoon Se-Ri. Because of an injury lands in North Korea. There she meets with a North Korean Army Officer, Ri Jeong Hyeok. He finds out that she’s out of South Korea. He takes it on himself to protect her and keep her safe. We could anticipate their romance moving ahead despite Geographical distances. It is going to be exciting to see how they will borrow their differences down.

Cast of Crash Landing on You :

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-Jin Park Hyoung -Soo, Hwang Woo-Seul-Hye -min, Choi Dae-Hoon Geo Kyu-Pi Tang Joon-sang.

