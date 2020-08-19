Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

- Advertisement -

It has been roughly six months since the hit Korean Drama (also known as K-Drama), “Crash Landing You” (CLOY) aired its very last episode. The contemporary and novel love story of a North Korean soldier and a Korean girl shot the world by storm, and it looks like that the popularity of the show and the actors are from evaporating out far. The story could be implausible but according to BBC, a defector played a big role in creating the show as realistic as you can. That being said, fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, who played Capt. Ri Jeong Hyeok and Yoon Se Ri respectively, have long been clamoring for”Crash Landing On You” Season 2.

Crash Landing On You’ ready for season 2?

Considering CLOY aired on Netflix, fans think this play can have a season two. Why? It’s because Netflix is a known platform to renew successful TV series such as”Stranger Things”, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”, “The Umbrella Academy,” to name a few. If you can notice, the show that we discussed are located in the US; the reason why many are not expecting”Crash Landing on You” season 2 is because of the simple fact that in Korea, it is extremely uncommon to have a season 2 for an already concluded drama. Additionally, two actors who have worked together have rare chances to work in future TV or film projects.

According to The Washington Post, “Crash Landing On You” has been one of the most popular options for binge-watching, especially during the lockdown resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. This isn’t surprising considering that CLOY has weaved a love story of the star.

‘Crash Landing On You’ second project together, third time’s a charm?

The lead actors of CLOY first worked together in the film”The Negotiation” released in 2018. It was a thriller/crime genre however the chemistry of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin oozed on and off display and it was at this time that fans started to send both Korean superstars.

Fast forward to 2019 and lovers were elated when”Crash Landing You” teasers were published. If “Crash Landing On You” season 2 would push, it would be the third time that Ye Jin and Hyun Bin will be working together in a play.

As of writing, no confirmation or denial for CLOY season 2 was released by official celebrations, leaving fans hoping to see the continuation of Capt. Ri and Se-Ri’s love story.

‘Crash Landing On You’ – joint projects

While the fans have yet to have over CLOY congestion, the reel bunch has been generous enough to provide the loving public something to swoon over – their Smart Communications joint (well, kind of) commercial. Smart Communications is one of the biggest telco businesses in the Philippines and their advertisements are one of the trending topics this month.

The idea of their movies shows that their storyline is intertwined Even though Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have appeared in advertisements. Again, this has fueled the yearning of the fans for a potential”Crash Landing On You” period two. That said, fans will have to wait patiently until an official statement is made, or until a job of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin is declared.

Meanwhile, here are a few of their swoon-worthy moments while filming”Crash Landing You” to maintain your #BinJin heart at ease (or not).