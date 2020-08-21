Home TV Series Netflix Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much...
Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

By- Rekha yadav
It has been roughly six months since the hit Korean Drama (also known as K-Drama), “Crash Landing on You” (CLOY) aired its very last episode. The modern and novel love story of a woman and a North Korean soldier shot the world by storm, and it looks like that the popularity of the series along with the lead actors are far from fading out. The narrative may be implausible but according to BBC, a defector played a big role. That having been said, fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, who played Capt. Ri Jeong Hyeok and Yoon Se Ri respectively, have long been clamoring for”Crash Landing On You” Season 2.

‘Crash Landing On You’ ready for season 2?

Considering CLOY aired on Netflix, fans think this drama can have a year 2. Why? It’s because Netflix is a known platform to renew successful TV series such as”Stranger Things”, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”, “The Umbrella Academy,” to name a couple. If you can notice, the show that we mentioned are based in the US; the reason why many are not expecting”Crash Landing on You” season 2 is because of the simple fact that in Korea, it is extremely rare to have a season 2 for an already concluded drama. Additionally, two actors that have worked have quite rare opportunities to work again in movie projects or TV.

According to The Washington Post, “Crash Landing On You” has been one of the most popular options for binge viewing, especially during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This isn’t surprising since CLOY has weaved a love story of celebrity crossed lovers.

‘Crash Landing On You’ second project together, third time’s a charm?

The direct actors of CLOY first worked together in the movie”The Negotiation” released in 2018. It was a thriller/crime genre but the chemistry of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin oozed on and off the screen and it was at this time that fans started to ship the two Korean superstars.

Fast forward to 2019 and fans were elated when”Crash Landing You” teasers were released. If “Crash Landing On You” season 2 would push through, it could be the third time that Ye Jin and Hyun Bin would be working together in a play.

As of writing, no confirmation or denial for CLOY season 2 has been released by official celebrations, leaving fans hoping to find the continuation of Capt. Ri and Se-Ri’s romance story.

‘Crash Landing On You’ – joint projects

While the fans have to have over CLOY fever, the reel bunch are generous enough to give the adoring public something to swoon over – their Smart Communications joint (well, sort of) commercial. Smart Communications is one of the largest telco companies in the Philippines and their advertisements are one of those issues that are trending this season.

Although Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have appeared in commercials that are separate, the concept of their videos certainly demonstrates their narrative line is intertwined. Again, that has fueled the yearning of the fans for a possible”Crash Landing On You” period 2. That said, fans all around the world will just need to wait patiently until a statement is made, or before a job of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin is formally declared.

Meanwhile, here are some of the swoon-worthy minutes while filming”Crash Landing You” to keep your #BinJin heart at ease (or not).

Rekha yadav

