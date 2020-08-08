Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

- Advertisement -

Crash Landing You Season 2: “Crash Landing On You” is a South Korean Show Lee Jeong-Hyo leads that. The first season it had been aired to February 16, 2020, from December 14, 2019, on tvN in South Korea and on Netflix.

The series proved to be a hit, stating it to possess the components all a viewer may wish for through these lockdowns. Additionally, it became the South Korean drama in cable television history.

Crash Landing comprises a necessity. There’s been no confirmation from the series’ creators regarding its renewal. But since the Story is abandoned in the middle of occasions, we can get a movie.

Season two here.

Crash Landing On You Season 2: Release Date

Season 2 of this play is not greenlit. However, there have been.

The apps are restricted from the coronavirus crisis though season two is on the desk. Until the problem gets under management, each of the television and movie projects postponed.

When two have revived, we can expect it to emerge sometime in 2021. Since the interval was completed, so we will need to supply the founder’s time to supply us with updates. Until then drama lovers need to have patience.

Crash Landing On You Season 2: Cast

The majority of the cast members will return to depict their personalities. The cast includes —

Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong-hyeok

Son Ye-jin As Yoon Se-ri

Kim Jung-Hyun as Gu Seung-Joon

Park Hyung-soo as Yoon Se-Hyung

Hwang Woo-Seul-Hye as Do Hye-Ji

Kin Young-min as Jeong Man-bok

Choi Dae-hoon as Yoon Se-Joon

Seo Ji-Hye as Seo Dan

Nam Kyung-up as Yoon Jeung-pyeong

Crash Landing On You Season 2: Storyline

As of the moment, Season 2’s storyline is not known. The narrative is kept to stop rumors and speculations. Moreover, the trailer or any place isn’t disclosed with the same.

The plot of the series is about love and their travel between two individuals. While another is a former army officer from North Korea, one is a businesswoman in South Korea. We’ll see more about the challenges that they face and the way they are crossed by them.