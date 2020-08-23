Home TV Series Netflix Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More...
Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Crash Landing You Season 2: “Crash Landing On You” is a South Korean Show Lee Jeong-Hyo leads Which. The first season it had been aired to February 16, 2020, from December 14, 2019, on tvN in South Korea and on Netflix.

The show proved to be a hit, stating it to possess the components all a viewer might wish for through these lockdowns. It became the third-largest play in cable television history.

Crash Landing comprises a requirement not as well. There has been no confirmation from the series’ creators. But since the Story is abandoned in the middle of events, we could get a movie.

Season two so here.

Crash Landing On You Season 2: Release Date

Season 2 of the play isn’t greenlit. However, there have been.

The apps are limited by the coronavirus catastrophe though season two is on the desk. Until the issue gets under management, all of the television and movie projects are postponed.

If two have revived, we could expect it to come in 2021. Considering that the interval was finished, so we’ll have to supply the founder’s time to provide upgrades to us. Until then, Korean drama lovers need to have patience.

Crash Landing On You Season 2: Cast

The majority of the cast members will return to portray their characters. The cast includes —

Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong-hyeok

Son Ye-jin As Yoon Se-ri
Kim Jung-Hyun as Gu Seung-Joon
Park Hyung-soo as Yoon Se-Hyung
Hwang Woo-Seul-Hye as Do Hye-Ji
Kin Young-min as Jeong Man-bok
Choi Dae-hoon as Yoon Se-Joon
Seo Ji-Hye as Seo Dan
Nam Kyung-up as Yoon Jeung-pyeong

Crash Landing On You Season 2: Storyline

At the instant, Season 2’s storyline isn’t known. The storyline is maintained to prevent speculations and rumors. Additionally, any location or the trailer isn’t revealed in regards to the same.

The show’s plot is most significantly about their travel and love between two people. One is a businesswoman in South Korea while another is a former army officer from North Korea. We’ll see more about the way and the challenges they face.

Rekha yadav

