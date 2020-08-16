Home TV Series Netflix Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know...
Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Crash Landing You emerged as 2020’s best 10 most-watched list of Netflix dramas. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin-starring series not only created waves in South Korea and Japan, but fans across the world also have fallen in love with this series.

The performances of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin at Crash Landing You were highly jaded by global audiences. Variety Magazine as one called the series of’The Best International Reveals on Netflix’. Time Magazine ranked it among the best Korean dramas on Netflix. Now lovers are passionately waiting for the renewal and release of Crash Landing on You Season two.

Many avid fans do not know that they have already got a gorgeous podium for signing the petition in support of renewing Crash Landing on You Season 2. 1 fan has begun this petition on Change.org requesting to Netflix and tvN for renewing the second season.

The petition to rekindle Crash Landing on You Seasons two has already received over 7,800 signatures, which is currently close to 10,000. The subject of the petition is persuasive and there are rumors that the season is happening.

In our previous article, we revealed that Son Ye-jin’s character was previously theorized to be pregnant during Crash Landing on Your last couple of moments. Season 2 is highly feasible to focus on this. Those who know about it are currently expressing their thankfulness to some couple behind-the-scenes snaps from episode 16.

The creators are reportedly set to begin working on Crash Landing on You Season 2. On the other hand, the coronavirus pandemic situation had affected the entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the entertainment projects had been stopped or postponed for an indefinite time. Thus, the season will require additional time than anticipated.

Rekha yadav

