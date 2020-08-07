Home TV Series Netflix Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know...
Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Crash Landing You Season 2: “Crash Landing On You” is a South Korean Prove Lee Jeong-Hyo leads which. The very first season it was aired to February 16, 2020, from December 14, 2019, on tvN in South Korea and around Netflix.

The series proved to be a hit, saying it to possess the components all a viewer may wish for through these lockdowns. It became the third drama in television history.

Crash Landing comprises a requirement. There has been no confirmation regarding its renewal in the series’ creators. But since the Story is abandoned at the center of occasions, we can find a movie.

Season 2 of this drama isn’t greenlit. But there have been speculations that are sure that the K-drama will have a sequel.

The apps are restricted from the catastrophe though season two is on the desk. Each of the movie and television projects postponed until the problem gets under management.

When two have revived, we could expect it to come in 2021. So we’ll need to supply the creators time to provide us with upgrades since the interval has been completed. Until then, Korean drama fans need to have patience.

The majority of the cast members will return to depict their characters. The cast includes —

Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong-hyeok

Son Ye-jin As Yoon Se-ri
Kim Jung-Hyun as Gu Seung-Joon
Park Hyung-soo as Yoon Se-Hyung
Hwang Woo-Seul-Hye as Do Hye-Ji
Kin Young-min as Jeong Man-bok
Choi Dae-hoon as Yoon Se-Joon
Seo Ji-Hye as Seo Dan
Nam Kyung-up as Yoon Jeung-pyeong

As of the moment, the storyline of Season 2 is not known. The narrative is kept to stop speculations and rumors. Additionally, any location or the trailer is not disclosed to the same in regards.

The plot of the show is about their travel and love between two individuals. While the other is a former army officer from North Korea, one is a businesswoman in South Korea. We’ll see more about how they are crossed by them and the challenges they face.

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

