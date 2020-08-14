Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!

- Advertisement -

Crash Landing You Season 2: “Crash Landing On You” is a South Korean Show Lee Jeong-Hyo leads that. The first season it was aired to February 16, 2020, from December 14, 2019, on tvN in South Korea and on Netflix.

The show proved to be a hit, saying it to possess each of the elements a viewer might want for through these lockdowns. Furthermore, it became the South Korean drama in television history.

Crash Landing includes a requirement. There’s been no confirmation regarding its renewal from the series’ creators. But since the Story is abandoned in the center of occasions, we could get a movie.

On You Season two so here.

Crash Landing On You Season 2: Release Date

Season 2 of this drama is not greenlit. However, there have been.

Though season two is on the desk, the programs are limited by the coronavirus catastrophe. Until the issue gets under management, all the film and television projects postponed.

We could expect it to come in 2021 if just two has revived. So we will need to supply the founder’s time to provide upgrades to us, Considering that the period was completed. Until then, Korean play fans will need to have patience.

Crash Landing On You Season 2: Cast

Most of the cast members will return to portray their personalities. The cast includes —

Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong-hyeok

Son Ye-jin As Yoon Se-ri

Kim Jung-Hyun as Gu Seung-Joon

Park Hyung-soo as Yoon Se-Hyung

Hwang Woo-Seul-Hye as Do Hye-Ji

Kin Young-min as Jeong Man-bok

Choi Dae-hoon as Yoon Se-Joon

Seo Ji-Hye as Seo Dan

Nam Kyung-up as Yoon Jeung-pyeong

Crash Landing On You Season 2: Storyline

As of the moment, the plot of Season 2 isn’t known. The storyline is maintained to prevent speculations and rumors. Additionally, some other location or the preview isn’t disclosed in regards.

This show’s plot is most significantly about their traveling and love between two individuals. While the other is a former military officer in North Korea, one is a businesswoman in South Korea. We’ll see more about the challenges they face and how they are crossed by them.