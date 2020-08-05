Home TV Series Netflix Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything...
Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Are you passionately waiting for Crash Landing on You Season Two? Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin-starring show not just created waves in South Korea and Japan, but fans throughout the world also have fallen in love with this series. Read further to know in detail about the evolution.

Crash Landing on You emerged as 2020’s best 10 most-watched collection of all Netflix dramas. The South Korean series starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin is stealing Netflix viewers’ hearts in Japan. Crash Landing on You has helped revive the Hallyu wave in Japan that diminished for years.

The figures demonstrate that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin-starring series is at par with the prevalence of Winter Sonata, which left a massive hit over Asia years ago. Japanese celebs have a spree to seeing the series and repeating the procedure. Crash Landing You Was named by Variety Magazine as one of’The Finest International Reveals on Netflix’. Time Magazine rated the show on Netflix among the dramas.

Fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin and the worldwide aficionados of Korean drama series are ardently waiting to know when Crash Landing You Season 2 will further hit the tiny displays. According to the latest reports, the show creators have found places that were good to achieve their tasks.

In other words, the creators are all set to start work on Crash Landing on You Season two. Unfortunately, the pandemic in South Korea has restricted the shooting program. South Korea like other nations are suffering from infectious Covid-19. Should they commence filming, then they need to abide by the new rules set by the government. The US and New Zealand are a step ahead of South Korea and other nations in this matter. They’ve already issued new guidelines for purposes and its shooting.

Crash Landing You Season 1 was established on December 14, 2019, and lasted till February 16, 2020. The plot for Season 2 is kept under wraps to prevent speculations and rumors.

 

Rekha yadav

