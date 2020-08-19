Home Entertainment Crash Landing On You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything...
Crash Landing On You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything A Fan Should Know!!!

By- Prabhakaran
Crash Landing is a television series. The series was the very first time released on December 2019 globally on tv in South Korea and on Netflix.

This show’s first period itself obtained lots of positive testimonials and admiration. The show’s manager is Lee Jung-Hyo.

The series revolves around the romance of Yoon Se-ri, an heiress from South Korea who because of a mishap lands in North Korea, in which she matches a North Korean military officer, Ri Jeong-hook.

When Ri Jeong-hook finds out that Yoon Se-ri is out of South Korea, he takes it upon himself to protect her and keep her safe.

As the series progresses, we see both of them digging through situations together and falling in love.

Release Date/Renewal Status Of Crash Landing On You Season 2

Reports are stating although no official statement has completed, that there could be a possibility that officials are excited about starting another season. There are speculations that founders are anticipating making the drama’s next season.

As of this moment, the manufacturers haven’t renewed the series for its next season. But after seeing the popularity of the series, we could expect a Season 2.

Considering that the series released on February 2020, it could take some time for those manufacturers to come up with a Season 2.

Along with it, the Coronavirus situation has made it tough for the entertainment business to picture or to release anything.

Cast Of Crash Landing On You Season 2

In Season 2 we could anticipate All our Cast returning.

Hyun Bin and the function of Ri Jeong-hook, who’s the male character of this series will probably be playing. Ri is.

Son Ye-jin will return as female character Yoon Se-ri. Yoon is an heiress with a troubled history. Shortly Ri and Yoo drop in love and lovers may enjoy their romance story.

We can see stars to go back like Soe Ji-Hye, Park Hyoung-soo, Hwang Woo-Seul-Hye, Kim Yeong-min, Choi Dae-hoon, Kim Jung-hyun, and Nam Kyung-up.

Storyline/Plot Of Crash Landing On You Season 2

In Season 2, we could anticipate the romance of Yoon Se-ri and Ri Jeong-took moving despite their space.

It is going to be exciting to see will the characters narrow their differences and proceed with their love.

