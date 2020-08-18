Crash Landing On You Season 2: Release Date, Cast And What Will Happen in Season 4?

- Advertisement -

Crash Landing on You Season 2 has a large demand in South Korea and other countries as the first season made it the highest-rated tv drama and the third-highest-rated Korean drama in cable tv history. However, there has been no reputable affirmation on Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin- starring collection’ 2d season.

Crash Landing on You Seasons 2 is nowadays one of the highly anticipated South Korean drama lovers had been waiting considering mid-February.

Unfortunately, the outbreak of Covid-19 has added the global leisure enterprise to a standstill. Almost all of the tv and movie projects no longer best in South Korea however internationally were placed on maintain or postponed know-how the significance of worldwide lockdown.

The plot for Season 2 is kept beneath wraps to avoid speculations and rumours.

The tale of Crash Landing on You is ready big-name crossed lovers, Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), a South Korean Chaebol heiress, and Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), a member of the North Korean elite and a Captain within the North Korean Special Police Force.

Plot: What will happen in this season?

The remaining show has a satisfied and pleasing ending where se-RI and Jeong hook had been reunited once more. However, the ending was bittersweet, and perhaps in the approaching season, you’ll see the further life of se-RI and Jeong – hook. If in case this show renewed, then it will show the life journey of these two lovebirds. You will just like the season as you want the ultimate one.

Cast: Who will come in the upcoming season?

As you have got the study above, we don’t have information about this show renewed or not so we can’t say something approximately forged members. But if this show will back then many previous lead characters will come. However, the new season comes with an exceptional and new tale, so that you can truly see many new entries. The lead actor will continue to be the same because of maintaining the float of the tale.