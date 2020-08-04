Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Netflix is running high on Japanese material right now. With an increasing number of anime added to this listing each and every day, it will not stop there. A couple of animes have observed live-action versions recently, and all of them have run efficiently. To continue this trend, the dwell series edition of Cowboy Bepop is underway.

Release Date

The anime was aired way back in the 1990s and was a massive hit with its diverse plot and animation. The latest live-action variant was verified and is in the production stage right now. But so far, there is not any information on the specific release date.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, almost all series and films have seen a block in production. This is likewise true with Cowboy Bepop. To increase the delay, one of the prospects had met with an injury and can’t continue.

Plot

The storyline of this show is set in the near future where humans have left Earth and colonized the solar system. Earth has become inhabitable, and the population is spread across different planets.

With a rise in people comes an increase in crime. A law enforcing, criminal-fighting pair of cowboys are the main bunch the show focusses on. They help safeguard the civilians from offenders and assist in maintaining the planets safe.

Cast

Information on the members of the cast remains minimal, and not much is shown by the creators. Even though the situation is tight-lipped, we all know a few names that are sure to be a part. Spike Spiegel, Alex Hassell, Danielle Pineda, Mustafa Shakir are some of these.

Trailer

So far, there is absolutely no preview for your live-action series. Since the productions are on the stop, there is not much which could be commented on when we could anticipate you. We all can do is wait to get the corona pandemic to end as productions can start only then.