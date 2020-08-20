Home TV Series Netflix Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And...
Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
Netflix has acquired the rights to create a live-action adaptation of the popular 90’s Japenese animated series Cowboy Bepop. The first series ran from Septemeber 1997 to June 1998. It was a really popular show amongst the viewers. In November 2018, Netflix had declared the revival of the series with a 10 episodes season 1.

Here is what we know about the series so far.

Release Date

Since Netflix’s announcement about the resurrection of this show, audiences have been waiting for the show to come. But Netflix is to announce a launch date for the show. The show had a tumultuous beginning. The production of this show came to a sudden stop in October 2019 when the lead performer of the series suffered a knee injury while shooting. Corona Virus has further delayed the production of the show.

Cast

Actors John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, and Alex Hassell are the lead actors of the show.

Plot

The show is set in the future in 2071. It was 50 years since Planet Earth became inhabitable after it met with a bad injury. The future generations have captured the plants departing gaseous moon and ones. A set of Policemen known as The Cowboys are on the hunt for criminals. The narrative of Cowboy Bepop revolves around these policemen, how they chase all around the solar system and get justice to the innocent civilians.

The group behind the series has both members and associates from the first series. Jeff Pinkner is the writer and the executive producer of the series. The original director of the series Shinichirō Watanabe is a consultant on the show. Sunrise Inc., the original production business is an executive producer. Netflix and Tomorrow Studios are co-producing the sequence.

Netflix is currently planning season 2 of the series. Stay tuned with us for more other latest updates!

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Netflix Is The Show Ready To Make A Comeback With Another Season?
