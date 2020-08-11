Home Corona COVID-19 Vaccine Advantage Over Its Rivals
CoronaIn NewsTop Stories

COVID-19 Vaccine Advantage Over Its Rivals

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • The newest coronavirus vaccine update concerns Johnson & Johnson, whose experimental drug just entered Phase 1 of human trials.
  • The vaccine candidate delivered the desired immune response in monkeys with just one shot rather than a regimen of two doses.
  • If the single-dose therapy works in human trials, then Johnson & Johnson might have an advantage over other vaccine candidates. That need two doses to elicit an immune response in humans.

Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Live

Out of the more than 150 teams working on novel COVID-19 vaccine candidates, several have reached the final stage of clinical trials, which will incorporate tens of thousands of volunteers in different age groups and different regions of the world. Should the Phase 3 tests confirm previous findings — that the vaccines are effective and safe — regulators could approve these drugs for emergency use in late 2020. The first categories of at-risk patients might receive the treatment before the year ends, with public immunization campaigns to start later in 2021.

COVID-19 Phase 3 Trials

There’s no guarantee that all, or any, of the Phase 3 trials will be successful, which is why it’s great to see that other companies are starting Phase 1 trials just as others entering late-stage trials. One such experimental drug that’s currently in Phase 1/2a comes from a big name in the industry: Johnson & Johnson (J&J). The vaccine is months behind rivals from Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and AstraZeneca/Oxford, but might hold a significant advantage over them.

Also Read:   5 Major Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway After The Coronavirus Hit The US

J&J confirmed several months ago that it would develop a COVID-19 vaccine of its own, partnering with the US government on the endeavor. But the company kicked off Phase 1/2a of clinical trials only a few days ago. Comparatively, Moderna was among the first to start tests, having kicked off its Phase 3 trial right around the time J&J was beginning the first stage of testing.

Also Read:   5 Major Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway After The Coronavirus Hit The US

J&J released the results of its preclinical trial, revealing that Ad26. COV2-S delivered a robust immune response in monkeys. The drug is a vector-based vaccine expressing the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein, and induced high levels of neutralizing antibodies that provided “complete or near-complete protection in the lungs from the virus.” The full study is available in Nature.

That’s on par with similar preclinical results from other vaccine candidates. But what makes J&J special, per The Motley Fool, is that Ad26.COV2-S required just one shot to induce protection. Most of the other vaccine candidates that reached Phase 3 require two shots that have to be injected weeks apart.

Also Read:   The Best Way To Feel Individual In The Time of a Pandemic

J&J Vaccine Update

Assuming J&J can deliver a one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, the company would have a significant advantage over rivals. First of all, a one-shot vaccine should be more palatable to vaccine skeptics who want protection against COVID-19. More importantly, a single-dose vaccine would be significantly easier to mass-produce, store, and transport. Logistics is everything when the goal is to immunize as many people as possible as quickly as possible.

J&J might have one other minor advantage over others, which is the price. The company inked a deal with the US government for 100 million doses for $1 billion. The company said the vaccine would be provided “at a global not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use.” Pfizer and BioNTech will provide 100 million units of their vaccine for nearly $2 billion. Oxford and AstraZeneca will make 300 million doses for the US market for $1.2 billion. Again, these vaccines will be delivered only if they’re approved.

Also Read:   The NHS tracing app is now in testing

But if J&J can replicate the success it saw in animals on humans, its vaccine candidate could be a better deal for other governments. Even if authorities provide these vaccines free of charge, governments still have to sign checks to the manufacturer. A vaccine that’s affordable and delivers immunity with a single shot would be precisely what developing countries might need right now.

Also Read:   Google's New Program Makes It Easier For Non-Coronavirus Patients To Connect With Physicians

Preclinical Results

That’s all speculation based on the preclinical results. J&J plans to test both single- and dual-dose therapies during human trials. Both dosing regimens will be included in the Phase 3 study that’s supposed to start in September, assuming all goes well with the first stage of human trials.

Researchers Tracking Almost 100 Guys That Tested Positive For COVID-19

We still don’t know much about COVID-19 immunity. Even if J&J’s vaccine is a single-dose treatment, people might still need booster shots in the years to come as the effects of the first dose vanish. The same goes for any of the other successful COVID-19 vaccine candidates. If it turns out that immunity doesn’t last long.

- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

COVID-19 Vaccine Advantage Over Its Rivals

Corona Sweety Singh -
The newest coronavirus vaccine update concerns Johnson & Johnson, whose experimental drug just entered Phase 1 of human trials. The vaccine candidate delivered...
Read more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

TV Series Nitesh kumar -
The Animal Kingdom, one of those fan-favourite crime drama series. Together with Mama Smurf, things are going to get more exciting today. We might...
Read more

Russian sturgeon and American paddlefish have inadvertently made a new hybrid species

Education Pooja Das -
  Russian sturgeon and American paddlefish have inadvertently made a new hybrid species Scientists working together with the Russian sturgeon and American paddlefish have inadvertently made...
Read more

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: Any Official Announcement About The Release Date, Cast, Storyline, And Trailer!!!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Arthdal Chronicles is a sentiment dream series from the place that's known for Arth. The story includes the occupants of the city as another...
Read more

Rick And Morty Season 5: Renewal Status And Check The All New Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Back in 2013, the adult series Rick And Morty debuted on Adult Swim. It's made by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon that will also...
Read more

House of Cards Season 7: Release Date, And All You Need To know?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
House of Cards Season 7: It is one of the prominent political drama series created by Beau Willimon It was based on a book...
Read more

Bosch Season 7 – Do Creators Say Anything About Its Release Date? What Is The Cast? What Will Be The Storyline? And More.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Bosch Season 7, Bosch is a police television show developed by Eric Overmyer and made by Michael Connelly. With receiving positive reviews, the show...
Read more

Westworld season 4: Check Here Release Date, Cast, Story And Every Latest Update.

Entertainment Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary -
Westworld is an innovation fiction TV Show Lisa Joy, Made with the method of approaches for HBO. The showcase is a whole package of...
Read more

weakness of the coronavirus.

Corona Pooja Das -
  weakness of the coronavirus. Russian scientists have found a significant weakness of the coronavirus. The latest coronavirus update from Russia
Also Read:   The Way To Use Netflix Party: Stream Your Favourite Shows With Buddies 
sounds promising -- investigators have seemingly found...
Read more

AJ And The Queen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plotline And All New Information

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
AJ and Queen is a Netflix original series, which follows the adventures of Robert, also known as drag queen Ruby Red (RuPaul Charles) and...
Read more
© World Top Trend