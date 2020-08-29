Home Corona COVID-19 – Lock down returns in a major US city
Corona

COVID-19 – Lock down returns in a major US city

By- Pooja Das
  • One major US city has secured back down because of the coronavirus.
  • A pre-order arrangement is now in effect that covers Oahu’s Hawaiian island, which comprises the nation’s capital city of Honolulu.
  • Based on Johns Hopkins University, this comes as the amount of coronavirus cases from the US has passed 5.8 million since the pandemic started.

A major US city – Hawaii – Lock down returns

A major US city is moving back into lockdown now because of COVID-19.

Hawaii has been the most recent example of a few brutal yet basic truths concerning the

COVID-19 pandemic, based on the coronavirus-inspired lockdown place to begin Thursday

on the island of Oahu — which also encompasses the state capital of Honolulu.

Secure – Hawaii “Lock down returns”

Hawaii was known as one of the few so-called “secure” corners of the US.

Its standing as an island and the comparative difficulty in getting to it appeared to make it

a bit harder for the coronavirus to disperse to it from the US mainland compared to,

say, between adjacent states like New York and New Jersey.

And yet, as of Thursday, the state’s capital was set to return once more to a lockdown

standing, using a stay-at-home order significance that the closure of non-essential

companies like retail shops and health clubs.

They will have to stay closed for two weeks, and this arrangement also keeps public spaces

such as parks and beaches, as well as bars, closed, too

Lockdown vs lockdown returns

The lockdown order went into effect across Oahu subsequent local press reporting 215 new

instances of this virus in Hawaii.

And there are a few significant differences with this new lockdown, compared to what the

area experienced previously, back in March.

Oahu comes from this pre-order arrangement

To begin with, churches will continue to have the ability to provide services. Additionally,

local officials are gearing up for a significant effort to keep instances low once Oahu comes

from this pre-order arrangement — that will occur two weeks from now, at the earliest.

Return of Lockdown

A news release about the return to shutdown says the following:

The arrangement"requires all individuals anywhere on Oahu to shelter in place — that is, stay at home and operate out of home — except for certain essential actions and for many businesses within the city to stop activities,

except for certain essential businesses, healthcare operations, essential infrastructure, and essential government functions”

The plan for the prevention effort post-lockdown includes conducting at least 5,000 tests every day.

participants won’t need insurance or a referral to receive one.

This information comes as the latest data from John Hopkins University shows that there have been over 5.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the US since the pandemic started, along with more than 180,000 deaths.

Pooja Das

