A 28-year-old coronavirus denier who spent 69 within an ICU bed after contracting COVID-19 is now facing a few months of gruelling rehabilitation therapy.

The girl believed she was young so she would not get infected.

she did not put on a mask, and she admits that she had been”reckless”

The novel coronavirus is so contagious that everybody has to their part to restrict the spread. But the sad reality is it’s not happening.

Folks want to come back to their healthful lives, regardless of the risks.

Some defy the rules understanding exactly what the worst-case scenario is.

Others deny that the threat, foolishly believing either that COVID-19 is a hoax, or that the virus can’t infect or kill them.

We’ve seen plenty of examples of coronavirus deniers experiencing this worst-case scenario.

But even so, plenty of folks are still ready to dismiss security measures like social distancing and face masks.

that can significantly lower the risk of transmission.

The most recent example of the way to approach the pandemic involves a 28-year-old mother who’s in store for months gruelling of rehab.

She can not even comb her hair.

and her health takes weeks to improve.

This story comes from Spain, demonstrating that ignorance.

and irresponsibility are not restricted to the United States.

Vanessa Martinez was admitted to the ICU with COVID-19 on April 22nd, at a time when Spain was still battling huge COVID-19 outbreaks.

The country was the pandemic’s epicentre for months, sharing that tile with Italy.

Both nations have been able to significantly flatten the curve.

although new outbreaks are almost always possible.

hazards of COVID-19

The point here is that the young woman was infected at a time.

when the entire world was acutely conscious of the hazards of COVID-19.

Nevertheless, Martinez ignored safety regulations and didn’t wear a face mask.

After 69 days in the ICU, Martinez was transferred to a normal hospital on June 29th.

but the narrative does not end there.

“It’s one day after the following the following,” she advised El Pais.

“I was reckless.” She never thought she could get the virus.

She had been requested to become a nursing assistant during the first weeks of this pandemic.

“They told me that they had people, that though I had no experience, it was simple.

I said yes regardless of the risk because I had to work for my daughter.

” the woman explained that she came to Spain from Honduras at 2015 in search of means to cover Down syndrome treatment for her child.

“I wasn’t attentive. I had been walking around without a mask.

I was young; why would I get infected? And here I am,” Martinez said.

She had been admitted to the hospital on April 5th.

recovery treatments

however she does not recall anything apart from the fever and fatigue she felt. On April 17th.

she had been transferred to another hospital due to the complications she developed.

She became one of the most extreme and severe ICU COVID-19 cases in the Gregorio Maranon hospital.

The latter wasn’t eliminate until late July.

She was asleep for quite a long time.

and also the doctors used powerful sedation to relax her muscles.

She dropp muscle mass to the point where she could not even hold her head up or walk. Other organs have also been affecte including her eyes.

“For three months, they have been washing me with sponge baths.

and until not long ago, I couldn’t even go to the bathroom independently.

Among her treating doctors said the rehabilitation period would easily take eight months.

and she might experience health problems even then.

Like Martinez, other patients may undergo similar recovery treatments in the same hospital.

extending well past the time you would expect to invest in a hospital to deal with an infectious illness.