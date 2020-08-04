Coronavirus victim’s viral obituary slams Trump and anti-maskers

- Advertisement -

Coronavirus deaths continue to mount as the COVID-19 pandemic is out of control in US.

More than 6.15 million people had been infected with the novel coronavirus and nearly 11.7 million have recovered.

More than 701,000 people have died of COVID-19, with US deaths totaling 159,000.

Virus continues to spread at alarming rates, more and more people are infected.

Politicians, including Trump, the way they handled the pandemic and anti-maskers.

The transmission rates would go down again if everyone respected the guidelines meant to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Anti-maskers and people who refuse to social distancing are a driving factor in the spread of this potentially deadly virus.

A 79-year-old man in Texas died of COVID-19 complications in late July, prompting his wife to write an inspiring obituary.

Some of those strangers could develop complications and even die.

That was the case with a 79-year-old man,

who did everything right but still ended up succumbing to a COVID-19 infection last month.

His wife wrote an obituary that went viral,

blaming the severity of the pandemic on politicians and people who disregard the rules.

The obituary says that

“the many ignorant,

self-centered and selfish people who refused to follow the advice of the medical professionals,

believing their ‘right’ not to wear a mask was more important than killing innocent people”

are also to blame for David’s death.

Age, sex, and comorbidities are risk factors for COVID-19.

David had heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

He tested positive in early July, and treatment with remdesivir and plasma did not work.

The obituary ran in the local paper in Jefferson, Texas, on July 30th,

The Washington Post reports.

From there, it went viral online,

and shared thousands of times on Twitter and Facebook.