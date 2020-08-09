Bad news: Scientists think a coronavirus vaccine might not work for one massive group of people
- The earliest estimates are that a successful, viable coronavirus vaccine could make it to the finish line and be ready for introduction into the general population by the end of this year.
- The change wouldn’t happen overnight in terms of an impact on the coronavirus pandemic, however
- . Getting everyone vaccinated will represent a significant logistical challenge.
- Even so, there are concerns that a coronavirus vaccine
- won’t even work or will provide little protection to at least one group of people — the obese.
For the nearly 19 million people around the world who’ve contracted COVID-19 thus far during the coronavirus pandemic,
as well as the millions more taking so many precautions
to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from the COVID-19 virus
, a coronavirus vaccine can’t come fast enough.
Indeed, the promise of ending this thing,
and of getting to whatever’s on the other side of the pandemic,
can be summed in one word for those people
and for all of us, really: A vaccine.
President Trump insisted, no doubt aggressively so, on Geraldo Rivera’s
radio program on Thursday
that a coronavirus vaccine is possible before
the November 3 presidential election date.
That may or may not be the case
(it most likely won’t be, even though
some respected experts are predicting a vaccine
could materialize by the end of this year).
However, there’s one aspect of a vaccine
that’s starting to be talked about now which represents terrible news
for a broad slice of the American population, and
that includes the people who it’s believed a
successful coronavirus vaccine won’t be able to help: The obese.
More than 107 million Americans, according to one estimate
, can be categorized as “obese
,” and researchers say that we already know
vaccines that offer protection against
everything from influenza to tetanus and rabies
are less effective when given to obese
adults than to the general publicA coronavirus vaccine
. A coronavirus vaccine is likely to follow the same pattern.
“Will we have a (COVID-19) vaccine next year tailored to the obese?
No way,” Raz Shaikh, an associate professor of nutrition at the University
of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, told CNN.
“Will it still work in the obese? Our prediction is no.”
Early on in the coronavirus pandemic,
the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned
that people with a body mass index greater than 40,
including people considered more than 100 pounds overweight,
are at the highest risk of becoming severely ill from the coronavirus.
That designation encompasses almost 10% of Americans.
But as we learned more about the virus, who it affects, and how,
federal officials expanded that category of people
to include anyone with a body mass index of at least 30,
with broadens the amount of US adults most at risk
from the coronavirus to more than 42% of Americans.
The CDC’s list of underlying medical conditions
that can exacerbate a COVID-19 infection includes:
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Severe heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes