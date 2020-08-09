Home Corona coronavirus vaccine might not work for one massive group of people
CoronaEducation

coronavirus vaccine might not work for one massive group of people

By- Pooja Das
- Advertisement -

Bad news: Scientists think a coronavirus vaccine might not work for one massive group of people

  • The earliest estimates are that a successful, viable coronavirus vaccine could make it to the finish line and be ready for introduction into the general population by the end of this year.
  • The change wouldn’t happen overnight in terms of an impact on the coronavirus pandemic, however
  • . Getting everyone vaccinated will represent a significant logistical challenge.
  • Even so, there are concerns that a coronavirus vaccine
  • won’t even work or will provide little protection to at least one group of people — the obese.

For the nearly 19 million people around the world who’ve contracted COVID-19 thus far during the coronavirus pandemic,

as well as the millions more taking so many precautions

to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from the COVID-19 virus

, a coronavirus vaccine can’t come fast enough.

Indeed, the promise of ending this thing,

and of getting to whatever’s on the other side of the pandemic,

can be summed in one word for those people

and for all of us, really: A vaccine.

President Trump insisted, no doubt aggressively so, on Geraldo Rivera’s

radio program on Thursday

that a coronavirus vaccine is possible before

the November 3 presidential election date.

That may or may not be the case

(it most likely won’t be, even though

some respected experts are predicting a vaccine

could materialize by the end of this year).

However, there’s one aspect of a vaccine

that’s starting to be talked about now which represents terrible news

for a broad slice of the American population, and

that includes the people who it’s believed a

successful coronavirus vaccine won’t be able to help: The obese.

More than 107 million Americans, according to one estimate

, can be categorized as “obese

,” and researchers say that we already know

vaccines that offer protection against

everything from influenza to tetanus and rabies

are less effective when given to obese

adults than to the general publicA coronavirus vaccine

. A coronavirus vaccine is likely to follow the same pattern.

“Will we have a (COVID-19) vaccine next year tailored to the obese?

No way,” Raz Shaikh, an associate professor of nutrition at the University

of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, told CNN.

“Will it still work in the obese? Our prediction is no.”

coronavirus pandemic

Early on in the coronavirus pandemic,

the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned

that people with a body mass index greater than 40,

including people considered more than 100 pounds overweight,

are at the highest risk of becoming severely ill from the coronavirus.

That designation encompasses almost 10% of Americans.

But as we learned more about the virus, who it affects, and how,

federal officials expanded that category of people

to include anyone with a body mass index of at least 30,

with broadens the amount of US adults most at risk

from the coronavirus to more than 42% of Americans.

CDC’s

The CDC’s list of underlying medical conditions

that can exacerbate a COVID-19 infection includes:

  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
  • Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
  • Severe heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Type 2 diabetes
Also Read:   New Netflix series, I’m most excited about right now
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   coronavirus reopening period of the pandemic
Pooja Das

Must Read

coronavirus vaccine might not work for one massive group of people

Corona Pooja Das -
Bad news: Scientists think a coronavirus vaccine might not work for one massive group of people The earliest estimates are that a successful, viable...
Read more

Diablo 4 : Release Date And Operating Review Here And Click To More.

Gaming Vinay yadav -
Aloha gamer lovers! Published and produced by Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo IV is an internet dungeon crawler action role-playing sport. This version is the title...
Read more

The Good Place Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Recent Information

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Life after death is a matter that has been thought and analyzed for ages. Whether you chose to believe in hell and heaven is...
Read more

Castlevania Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Major Updates To Know Click Here

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
The app named Castlevania Netflix thought of the thriller series. The thriller series is written and made by Warren Ellis, who's also the chief...
Read more

Euphoria season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

HBO Rekha yadav -
It has to be our lucky day because Zendaya simply gave us a Euphoria season 2 upgrade. She disclosed details about the second season...
Read more

Ps5: Preorder Date,Price And Release Date, Leaked Info

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
The PS5 price, preorder date, and release date are the 3 particulars hardcore PlayStation fans need to know most, but Sony isn't prepared to...
Read more

Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Information !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Bard of Blood season 2, Bard of Bloods is an action, espionage, and thriller Indian television web series based on the book's Bards of'...
Read more

Vikings Season 7: Official Release Date, Expected Cast, Storyline And More Updates

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
The fans of the thriller Show Vikings are currently keeping Lovers The season that's all about battle scenes and enormous bends in the road...
Read more

Westworld Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything New Updates

HBO Santosh Yadav -
Westworld is an innovation fiction TV Show made by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Produced with methods for HBO's method. The showcase is a...
Read more

NCIS Season 17 Cast, Plot And All Update

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Overview Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is an action drama TV series. Seventeen seasons have been released until today. The seventeenth season is not the...
Read more
© World Top Trend