Coronavirus transmission can be stopped, and the curve can be flattened, Dr. Anthony Fauci

Coronavirus transmission

insisted in a broad interview that Brown University hosted on YouTube.

Wearing face masks, social distancing, and hand hygiene are amongst the few crucial steps required to reduce the disease rate.

However, Dr. Fauci also recognized the critical problem that needs to be fixed so the country doesn’t head into a disaster in the fall or winter.

America accounts for more than 25 percent of shared coronavirus infections as of Saturday morning,

with nearly 5.1 million confirmed instances of the 19.6 million global cases.

And COVID-19 remains spreading at alarming rates in a number of states.

The infection rate appears to have reached a plateau, but there are no guarantees with this particular pathogen.

The huge outbreaks that started a few months ago as economies reopened proved that you can never be too cautious.

As the northern hemisphere is coming winter and autumn,

everywhere will begin preparing for a nightmare scenario.

It is not only going to be COVID-19 that circulate freely in communities,

but also the influenza , a virus that thrives in cold weather.

If left unchecked, the book coronavirus will continue to crowd hospitals,

and a few regions could experience a secondary influenza epidemic on top of COVID-19.

Addressing Arizona’s ability to flatten the curve of the huge outbreak that began in July,”

Fauci reported that the exact same five or six”basic principles” of prevention employ everywhere.

All these are”universal wearing of a mask, physical distancing, avoid crowds,

outside is far better than inside, wash your hands,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said.

“Bars are bad news when it comes to the spread.

I am just going to replicate it’til I’m exhauste.

Those things work,” he added when referring to these fundamentals.

“I believe strongly, and I’ll say quite clearly, that we don’t have to completely lockdown if we do things right.

I think we can open up the market, get employment back, get folks from the doldrums of being locked down.

If we get it done prudently, carefully, and the manner by which the guidelines say.”

Then he addresse the apparent discord between the scientific strategy of handling a pandemic and the political messaging,

which induced this idea to either a complete lockdown or a completely open market.

“Anybody who says we’re living in a divisive era in our nation is not paying attention to what’s going on in our country,” the public health expert said.

“So what happened… rather than saying,

‘Let us utilize the general public health principles as a vehicle to opening up the nation,’

it was as if there are general health principles.

Then there is’open up the nation,’ and they are not synergistic.”

He continued,”We need to get this point across which one is not the enemy…

one is a gateway for the other. But I’m a cautious optimist too.

And I think that if we can somehow get the nation unified to do this together,

I don’t think we need to enter the fall and the winter believing we are going to have a tragedy.

We could enter the autumn, and the winter has been looking great should we do certain things.”