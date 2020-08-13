Home Corona Coronavirus Test Positivity Rates Are Rising Again In Texas
Coronavirus Test Positivity Rates Are Rising Again In Texas

By- Pooja Das
Coronavirus Test Positivity Rates Are Rising Again In Texas

Coronavirus test positivity rates are rising again in Texas, to the point that public health experts are worried about the nation becoming a new coronavirus hotspot.

Testing is down, but the event positives are up in Texas

, which has seen more than half a million coronavirus cases up to now during the pandemic.

coronavirus pandemic

They are considering that the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 9,000 individuals have died from the virus in Texas at the time of this writing.

Dr Ashish Jha, the director of the Harvard Global Health Institute,

took to Twitter over the weekend to share an ominous warning about a particular Southern state that’s beginning to look just like the latest coronavirus hotspot in

the US to experts like him.

It is Texas. Also, Jha’s concern stems from things like the coronavirus test positivity rate being one of the greatest in the nation.

“Saturday numbers are in, and I am getting worried about Texas,” Jha tweeted.

Arizona, South Carolina, Florida, even Mississippi look marginally better than they did a week ago. That is good. One state looks worse: Texas.”

The early days of August, Jha lasted, have not been going well in the Lone Star State.

As of his tweet thread, testing was down 40 per cent

in Texas over the preceding nine days,

and cases are” flat to a bit up.” Particularly concerning:

The fact that test positives had attained 19.4% in Texas, the”2nd worst in (the) nation after Mississippi.

” Likewise, deaths are also on the rise there.

At August 10, The New York Times reported there was about 508,300 coronavirus instances in Texas,

as well as nearly 9,000 deaths in the virus. Information from Covid Act Today shows some apparently positive information,

with Texas now having a disease rate of 0.96 at the time of the writing.

But while that indicates the virus is spreading slowly,

it’s still not like the improvement seen in the infection rates

of additional hotspot states, like California (0.89) and Florida (0.86).

“What explains the last week?” Jha’s tweet thread concludes,

by way of posing a rhetorical question. He points to two variables, such as an”enormous drop in analyzing

” Also,” behaviour” from that we can look to data from services such as OpenTable to find out

although Texas shows signs of an uptick at least in the last week and that needs to be followed closely.”

Pooja Das

