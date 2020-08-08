- Advertisement -

The listing of coronavirus symptoms keeps getting longer as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.

A number of these, like the newly discovered symptom of itchiness, can be easy to miss and overlook.

The CDC has published an extensive list of additional coronavirus symptoms.

such as coughing, fatigue, and the reduction of smell.

There are many odd and unusual realities associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus that continue to perplex health specialists.

like the strangely extensive spectrum of this virus’s seriousness.

COVID-19 leaves some individuals completely unaware they have been infected.

by way of instance, and utterly symptom-free.

At the same time, the virus goes on to viciously attack other folks to the point of these needing to be placed on ventilators (and finally dying from the illness.

as has happened to over 707,000 people around the globe because the coronavirus pandemic began).

Coronavirus symptoms are just another oddity associated with the virus since many are really strange — and easy to miss.

One of the latest symptoms related to the virus? Itchiness.

Many of the symptoms associated with the coronavirus are relatively common.

like that of itchiness.

If you have undergone congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting.

or nausea lately, you may also be infected.

based on some of the additional symptoms listed on the CDC’s coronavirus symptoms page.

The simple fact that itchiness may also be a indication of the coronavirus comes from Leanne Atkin.

avascular nurse consultant and senior lecturer at the University of Huddersfield.

They said recently in an announcement issued.

by the university which there’s been a concerning rise in the amount of individuals suffering from COVID-19 and complaining of itchiness.

Atkin explains that, while itchiness is easy to ignore differently.

it often manifests itself in tandem with another bizarre coronavirus symptom.

— therefore COVID toes.

an inflammatory condition in which rashes are seen on the toes of individuals infected with the virus.

“People must start to recognize these early symptoms.

and if they notice any of them.

they ought to be arranging for the patient to be examined for COVID-19.

and considering the need for referral carefully onto vascular clinics,” Atkin said.

according to Best Life.

The CDC has stressed that there’s an extensive range of symptoms which could present themselves when somebody is infected with COVID0-19.

Moreover, it could take anywhere from 2-14 days following exposure to the coronavirus for symptoms.

and examples, according to the CDC’s symptom site, include: Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or trouble breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Brand New loss of taste or odor

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Additionally, it is worth consulting with the World Health Organization’s symptoms site.

,which puts various coronavirus symptoms into buckets of frequency.

with some becoming more common than others.

Less-common symptoms:

Aches and pains

sore throat

nausea

conjunctivitis

headache

reduction of taste or odor

a rash on skin, or discoloration of fingers or toes

Severe symptoms may include: