coronavirus strain

The US is creating its own coronavirus strain for human battle trials.

Based on Reuters, US scientists are attempting to manufacture a strain of this novel coronavirus that they might use to infect participants into human battle trials deliberately.

Even if challenge trials for vaccines become mandatory, it may take over a year to set up them.

novel coronavirus

As tens of thousands of Americans continue to test positive for the novel coronavirus every single day

, it is as bright as ever that without a vaccine, this pandemic will be affecting the way we live our lives for months ahead — if not longer.

Therefore, US government scientists have begun producing a breed of this novel coronavirus for use in human challenge

trials of vaccines, should they become necessary, Reuters reports.

Human challenge trials

Human challenge trials, which are a popular topic of debate because the viral outbreak

in China, started sweeping across the globe, are trials in which healthy participants have been vaccinated and subsequently injected using the coronavirus

to see whether they become sick. This obviously accelerate the process quite significantly, but when the vaccine is ineffective

the participants will need to deal with whatever symptoms they develop from being infected.

challenge trials

Reuters clarifies the work being done toward making challenge trials a fact remains preliminary.

They would not take the position of the Phase 3 vaccine trials that are currently ongoing from Moderna, Pfizer, and other businesses.

Reuters also notes that some drug companies, such as AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson

, would be eager to think about challenge trials to test their own COVID-19 vaccines if justified.

vaccines

“If there be a need for individual challenge studies to assess candidate vaccines or therapeutics for SARS-CoV-2 fully, NIAID has started investigations of the ethical

and technical considerations of conducting human challenge studies,

” the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in a statement to Reuters.

With over 53,000 individuals testing positive for the virus in america on average over the past week, that isn’t really a big concern in this nation.

However, preparations are underway no matter

whether the spread will slow down, another avenue will be accessible.

research.

For all these trials to occur, scientists have to”produce a suitable SARS-CoV-2 strain, draft a clinical protocol,

Dr. Anna Durbin, a vaccine researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health,

has run several challenge trials previously and states

that it could take up to 12 months to reach all this, then six months to coordinate during testing websites.

In other words, challenge trials aren’t likely to be the speedy solution that some hoped they might.