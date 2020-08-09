- Advertisement -

Coronavirus patients have reported many different COVID-19 symptoms because the disease emerged in China.

but the symptoms aren’t good enough for a clinical diagnosis.

While a PCR test is needed to confirm a COVID-19 infection.

a combination of four symptoms may be indicative of coronavirus infection.

Coronavirus patients different COVID-19 symptoms

The New York Times put together an infographic that introduces all the possible COVID-19 related ailments.

including the most common and also the rarest ones.

The book coronavirus is a small bit of invisible genetic material resting within a capsule with spike proteins in the exterior that provide it a crown-like appearance.

Hence the generic name of this family of viruses –“corona.”

However, the virus is remarkably devious.

and it’s able to disperse covertly inside large groups of individuals who do not take the required precautions.

We state”covertly” since the symptoms may take weeks to grow if they even show up in any way. And when the signals of disease do eventually turn up,.

they are not sufficient to affirm it’s COVID-19.

That is why testing is essential to establish that the presence of the virus. There’s one reasonably unique symptom that’s reminiscent of a COVID-19 disease.

and that is the abrupt loss of odor and flavor .

The problem is that not many people experience it. Presently.

The New York Times infographic

a new report states the combination of four symptoms might be highly indicative of COVID-19. Even after that, a PCR test is still needed to validate the diagnosis.

A superbly made The New York Times infographic goes through all the known symptoms, taking into account various research on the matter.

The report looks at all the indications that COVID-19 patients can encounter.

which have been catalogued by many public health authorities like the CDC and also the WHO. It also clarifies how each symptom introduces in both adults and children.

The Times notes fever, the reduction of flavor or odor , a dry cough, and fatigue are more widespread among COVID-19 patients.

These signs may seem over a few days, considerably slower than the influenza.

We’ve been comparing COVID-19 with the flu since the early days of the disease when this brand new infectious disease appeared to be like flu.

But as days turned to months and weeks, most of us learned that the novel coronavirus isn’t anything like the influenza.

It’s not just the beginning of symptoms, but also the complications that can emerge in acute COVID-19 instances.

The mortality rate can be much higher than the flu.

not just the lungs

The entire Times report is worth going through.

since it gives a complete rundown of symptoms over anatomical images of your body.

That way, it may be much easier to understand the complexity of the virus .

and the way it can attack the entire body, not just the lungs.

The interactive report also will come with a variety of helpful links to existing studies regarding the a variety of COVID-19 symptoms.

As a reminder, be sure to check out the CDC official collection of COVID-19 symptoms.

so you understand what type of signs are associated with the new disease.