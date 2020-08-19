Home In News Coronavirus Outbreak: Read full details of 'First' COVID-19 Vaccine Which Is Registered...
Coronavirus Outbreak: Read full details of ‘First’ COVID-19 Vaccine Which Is Registered by Russia – Russia Brought COVID-19 Vaccine! President’s Announcement

By- Anoj Kumar
The world’s first COVID-19 Vaccine register has been made. Russia has done this work. It was announced on Tuesday by President Vladimir Putin. A Sputnik report quoted Putin as saying, “As far as I know, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against Novel Coronavirus Infection has been registered this morning.” He said this during a meeting with the government. According to him, “I hope that we will start mass production in the coming days, which is very important.”

Putin’s daughter became involved in experiment According to President Putin, “One of his daughters has been vaccinated by this vaccine from Corona.” He even participated in the experiment related to this vaccine. Her body temperature was 38 degrees after the first vaccination, while the next day it was 37 degrees. ”

Who will get the vaccine first ?: Meanwhile, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko stated that this COVID-19 vaccine from the Russian Microbiology Research Center Gamaleya has been registered. It has been proven to be safe and effective. Media reports quoting him said that this month the vaccine will be started to be given to the people. First of all it will be given to the people associated with the medical field. For example, doctors, nurses and other health staff. Then it will also be given to the elderly.

When to come to market ?: Russia says it can start vaccinating in the country from October. By the way, it is being said that initially the vials of this vaccine will be prepared in limited numbers. Its industrial production may also start from September this year.

How much vaccine will I get ?: The world’s first corona vaccine will be free. According to Russia’s agency ‘TASS’, it will be given to the people for free. It is being told that whatever cost will be incurred on the vaccine, it will be met from the country’s budget. However, it has not been officially confirmed yet.

Who will be found first in other countries ?: If the vaccine has been registered in Russia, then the question arises, who will get it first in the foreign countries? By the way, Russia asked to supply it to others, but the WHO has also clarified that it is not right to give it to other countries of the world without full information, status and data. Some countries have even made it clear that they will not use the Russian vaccine on people here. Only after understanding how it will affect the people of Russia, other countries can decide on it.

2 crore corona cases in the world The number of confirmed cases of corona virus has increased to 20 million worldwide. More than half of the total cases of infection are from the US, India and Brazil. At the same time, health officials believe that the actual number of infected people is likely to exceed the figures released by Johns Hopkins University due to limited screening and no symptoms of Kovid-19 in at least 40 percent of the people.

Anoj Kumar

