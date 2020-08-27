- Advertisement -

Coronavirus face mask plans are a simple fact of life pretty much anywhere you go in public these days.

particularly in places like restaurants and retailers in which large groups of people will occupy the same space.

But there are still emotional, sometimes violent clashes between mask-opponents which often end up moving viral.

Due to that, the CDC has prepared a list of tips to assist retailers better handle coronavirus face mask opponents.

We’ve covered so many examples of the hysteria and unlucky viral encounters which have been spawned by this new coronavirus face mask era we all find ourselves in.

and among the most painful things about those episodes is the fact that they are unlikely to go away anytime soon.

Regardless of the fact that we’re still amid a once-in-a-century global pandemic — just one that’s infected more than 5.7 million Americans now.

according to Johns Hopkins University (and murdered over 178,000 Americans) — we’re still visiting full-on public freakouts

face mask is equivalent to bending the knee to socialism also

involving people who scream that wearing a face mask is equivalent to bending the knee to socialism also.

as you can see in the movie below, people going through a charade of pretending to represent a utterly fictional anti-face mask that”agency” is your FTBA

— the” which isn’t a true thing.

But you could not necessarily tell that from this girl pretending to represent it and harassing a teenaged retail employee for wearing a face mask since such encounters over face masks have occasionally turned violent around the nation.

Meanwhile, the CDC has decided to weigh in with a pair of recommendations for stores which don’t necessarily understand the best way to handle those things. Walmart.

for instance, started requiring customers to put on face masks in its stores in July.

But a spokesman advised Business Insider in recent months that workers still need to assist those who won’t wear a face mask.

recommendations for stores

and they can’t be turned off so as to not spark any tumultuous encounter.

Provide worker training on threat recognition, conflict resolution, nonviolent response.

and some other relevant topics related to workplace violence response.

Install safety systems (e.g., panic switches, cameras, alarms) and train employees to use them.

Identify a safe area for employees to visit if they feel they are in danger (e.g., a room that locks from the inside, has another exit route.

also has a telephone or silent alarm).

“Do not argue with a customer if they make threats or become abusive,” the CDC’s guidelines suggest.

Additionally, the guidelines continue:”

Don’t attempt to force anyone who appears upset or abusive to follow COVID-19 prevention policies

or other policies or practices related to COVID-19 (e.g., limitations on the amount of food or household products).”