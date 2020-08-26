- Advertisement -

Coronavirus face mask guidelines are a fact of life pretty much everywhere you go in people these days.

especially in places like restaurants and retailers in which large quantities of people may occupy the identical space.

sometimes violent clashes between mask-opponents which frequently end up moving viral.

Because of this, the CDC has prepared a list of guidelines to help retailers better handle coronavirus face mask competitions.

We have covered numerous examples of this hysteria and unfortunate viral encounters which have been spawned by this new coronavirus face mask age we find ourselves in.

and also one of the saddest things about those episodes is that they are unlikely to go away anytime soon.

Despite the fact that we are still amid a once-in-a-century worldwide pandemic — just one that’s infected over 5.7 million Americans now.

according to Johns Hopkins University (and murdered over 178,000 Americans).

— we are still visiting full scale public freakouts involving individuals who scream wearing a face mask is equal to flexing the knee to socialism too.

since you can see in the video below.

folks going through a charade of pretending to represent an entirely fictional anti-face mask federal agency.

But you couldn’t necessarily tell that from this girl pretending to signify it and harassing a teenage retail worker for wearing a face mask.

Because such experiences over face masks have occasionally turned violent around the country, nonetheless.

the CDC has decided to weigh in with a pair of recommendations for shops which don’t necessarily know the best way to deal with these items.

Walmart, for example, started requiring customers to put on face masks at its stores in July.

But a spokesman told Business Insider in recent months that employees still have to assist people who won’t put on a face mask.

and they can’t be turned away so as not to spark any tumultuous encounter.

Using a webpage branded”Limiting Workplace Violence Associated with COVID-19 Prevention Policies in Retail and Services Business.

” the CDC’s suggestions on how to Deal with these incidents include:

Provide worker training on hazard recognition, conflict resolution, nonviolent reply.

and about any other relevant topics associated with workplace violence reaction.

Install security systems (e.g., panic switches, cameras, alarms).

and train workers on the best way best to use them.

Identify a safe place for employees to visit if they believe they’re in danger (e.g., a room that locks from the inside.

has another exit route, and has a telephone or silent alarm).

“Do not argue with a customer should they make threats or become violent.

” the CDC’s guidelines indicate.

Also, the guidelines continue.

“Do not try to force anybody who appears upset or abusive to follow COVID-19 prevention policies.

or other policies or practices associated with COVID-19 (e.g., limitations on many food or household products).”