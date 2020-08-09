- Advertisement -

coronavirus denier spent 69 days in the ICU

coronavirus denier who spent 69 in an ICU bed after contracting COVID-19 is now facing several months of gruelling rehabilitation therapy.

The patient has to relearn how to walk and balance herself,

and things like brushing her hair and going to the bathroom by herself aren’t possible.

The woman thought she was young so that she wouldn’t get infected — she did not wear a mask, and she admits that she was “irresponsible.”

The book coronavirus is so contagious that everyone has to his or her role to restrict the spread.

But the sad reality is that it’s not happening.

People today wish to return to their healthy lives, regardless of the dangers. Some defy the rules knowing precisely what the worst-case scenario is

. Others deny the danger, foolishly believing either that COVID-19

is a hoax, or that the virus can’t infect or kill them.

We have seen lots of cases of coronavirus deniers experiencing this worst-case scenario. But , plenty of people are still ready to ignore safety measures

such as social distancing and face masks, which can significantly reduce the possibility of transmission.

The latest case of how not to approach the pandemic involves a 28-year-old mother who is in store for weeks gruelling of rehabilitation.

She can’t even comb her hair, and her health will take weeks to improve.

This story comes from Spain, demonstrating that ignorance

and irresponsibility aren’t limited to the United States.

Both nations have been able to significantly flatten the curve

, even though new outbreaks are always possible.

The point here is that the young girl was infected

at a time when the entire world was acutely conscious of the hazards of COVID-19

. Nevertheless, Martinez disregarded safety regulations and didn’t put on a face mask.

After 69 days in the ICU, Martinez has been transferred to a regular hospital on June 29th, but the story doesn’t end there.

“It’s 1 day after the next after the second,” she told El Pais.

“I had been irresponsible.”

She thought she could find the virus. She had been asked to become a nursing assistant throughout the early weeks of the pandemic.

“They explained that they needed people, that although I had no experience, it was easy.

I said yes despite the risk because I needed to work for my daughter,” the woman explained

that she came to Spain from Honduras at 2015 looking for means to cover Down syndrome treatment for her child.

She was admitted to the hospital on April 5th, however she doesn’t recall anything apart from the fever and tiredness she felt.

On April 17th, she had been transferred to another hospital because of the complications she acquired.

She became among the most severe and many prolonged ICU COVID-19 cases in the Gregorio Maranon hospital.

While in the, she obtained a tracheotomy and a urinary catheter

. The latter wasn’t removed until late July.

She had been asleep for a long time, and also the physicians

used powerful sedation to relax her muscles.

She lost muscle mass to the point where

she could not even hold her head up or walk. Other organs have also been affected, including her eyes.

“For three weeks, they have been washing with sponge baths, and until not long ago, I could not actually go to the toilet alone.

They have been putting diapers on me… Diapers,” she told the paper.

Among her treating physicians said that the rehabilitation period would readily take eight months, and she might experience health problems even then.

Like Martinez, other patients will undergo similar recovery therapies in the exact same hospital, stretching well beyond

the time you would expect to spend in a hospital to deal with an infectious illness.