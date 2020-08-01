- Advertisement -

The number of coronavirus deaths per day in the US continues to grow at an alarming speed, and it is thanks in no small part to tales like this one.

A man in Dallas, Texas disregarded experts and believed that the coronavirus pandemic was a hoax that liberal democrats invented to”destroy Trump’s chances at re-election.”

Due to his refusal to believe the virus was real, he was directly responsible for spreading the disease to his whole family.

coronavirus deaths

killing at least one relative and nearly costing the man his own life.coronavirus deaths

Whether or not you choose to consider it, the simple fact remains:

just one small face mask you can buy for as low as $0.50 may mean the difference between death and life.coronavirus deaths

The novel coronavirus pandemic is entirely out of control in the United States due to an abysmal lack of leadership at the White House.

The Trump administration spent the first days of this COVID-19 pandemic,

denying that it was a problem and spreading blatantly untrue information.

Then, once it became evident that faking that the novel coronavirus was going to disappear on its own was not likely to pan out.

the president did every thing within his power to undermine local officials as they fought to enforce lockdowns.

The country reopened much too soon, and the coronavirus outbreaks we are experiencing now are even worse than they were back in April when everyone believed things had peaked.

It is true that the president and his cohorts are singing a slightly different song today, but it is far too late.

Trump’s callous attitude.

The damage is already done. Too many people have blindly absorbed Trump’s callous attitude.

They continue to believe the coronavirus pandemic is either being overblown.

or is simply a hoax devised by democrats to hurt Trump in the upcoming election.

That’s exactly what Tony Green thought until mid-June..

when he not only got ill with COVID-19 but also became directly accountable for spreading the disease to his entire family.

killing at least one relative from the procedure and nearly dying himself.

Green was a hardcore coronavirus denier who thought that the pandemic was a big hoax.

He refused to take even the most basic precautions.

and that he ended up nearly dying as a result.

Green thankfully recovered following a severe case of COVID-19 that almost led to a stroke.

COVID-19 complications

but sadly that’s not the whole story. His carelessness got his whole family ill.

and at least one relative has died from COVID-19 complications.

I admit I voted for Donald Trump in 2016.

I agree travelling deep into the conspiracy trap over COVID-19.

Each of the challenging behaviour of Trump’s more revolutionary and rowdy cult followers, I participated in it.

I was a hard-ass that stood up to my”God-given rights.”

In good haste, I began prognosticating the alphabet soup about this”academic” I thought the virus for a hoax.

I understood the mainstream press and the Democrats were using it to make anxiety.

crash the economy and destroy Trump’s chances at re-election.

And so, presuming that the stunt for a hoax, my partner and I hosted family members on Saturday, June 13. On Sunday, June 14, I woke up sick.

Green goes on to describe how COVID-19 tore by his own family.

as well as his partner’s, infecting man after person in rapid succession.coronavirus deaths

His father-in-law ended up on a ventilator.

and the man’s mom died of COVID-19 at the very next room. It’s a dreadful, dreadful story that is all too common and could have easily been averted.

“you can’t imagine the guilt I’m feeling, knowing that I hosted the gathering which led to so much suffering,” Green wrote.

“You cannot imagine my guilt at being a denier.

carelessly shuffling through this pandemic, making fun of those sporting masks and social distancing.

You can’t imagine my guilt in understanding that my activities convinced both our households it was secure when it was not.”

shifting only one person’s mind

He wraps up his column with a warning to other people, which is a worthwhile effort even though it ends up shifting only one person’s mind.

Sadly, however, there are still so many people out.

there who think the same way Green did until he even experienced it first hand.

And because of the poisonous political climate in the US right now.

stories like that one will do nothing to convince them that the pandemic is anything beyond a”liberal hoax,” as insane as that might seem.coronavirus deaths

They’ll remain unconvinced that COVID-19 is a serious problem till they’re directly affected by the deadly disease.coronavirus deaths

By then, it may sadly be too late.