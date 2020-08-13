- Advertisement -

The official coronavirus death rate is indeed much lower than truth.

More than 166,000 Americans have allegedly died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but according to The New York Times, the death toll is actually greater.

CDC

CDC estimates show that there have been over 200,000″excess deaths

” from the US since March 15th, and those extra deaths have been reported where the virus is spreading.

Just 3 countries haven’t reported surplus deaths this year: Alaska, Hawaii, and West Virginia.

That is a numbingly, chillingly high number, and we’re currently well over a third of the way into the total number of US civilian

and military deaths during World War II.

Unfortunately, these documented figures only account for the deaths that have been officially verified. The data implies that the coronavirus death toll is probably much greater.

After assessing estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The New York

Times discovered that over 200,000 more people than normal in America have died since March. The amount of”excess deaths,”

as the CDC identifies these, soared in the Northeast during April and May, and has been steadily rising

in the South and the West since June, showing that the increase is directly connected to the pandemic.

“Counting deaths takes time, and lots of countries are months or weeks behind in reporting.

The quotes from the C.D.C. are corrected based on how mortality information has lagged in previous years,

” the Times explains. Even with this adjustment, it is possible there might be an underestimate

of the comprehensive death toll if increased mortality is causing countries to lag greater than they have previously or if states have changed their reporting systems.”

There was no doubt that the official tally was underestimating the amount of lives lost to the novel coronavirus.

the novel coronavirus.

Nonetheless, the degree to which the deaths have seemingly been undercounted is staggering.

By March 15th to August 1st, there were 211,500 excessive deaths in the USA. Not all of those people died

after catching the virus, but that number is likely much closer to the real cost of the deadly pandemic.

The most frightening part of the whole piece sees the peaks of excess deaths in the South and the West.

Still, countries like Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, and Mississippi are reporting record

numbers within the last two months as the spikes in the event of counts during those regions earlier that summer lead to death.

Confirmed coronavirus cases have been on the decline since late July, however, the virus has struck the US tougher than any other country.