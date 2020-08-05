Home Corona Coronavirus antibody tests might come back negative for people who had mild...
Coronavirus antibody tests might come back negative for people who had mild cases

By- Shipra Das
  • Coronavirus immunity tests might return false negatives for people who experienced a mild or asymptomatic case of COVID-19.

COVID-19 immunity is one of the most important topics of research right now,

but the novel coronavirus is too new to give us a definitive answer to the most important question we have:

Is reinfection possible?

The management of outbreaks and future vaccination policies might hinge on the answer.

Researchers think that the novel coronavirus will behave just like other human coronaviruses when it comes to immunity.

We’ll get six to twelve months of protection, but then reinfection could be possible.

A new study now indicates that antibody tests fail to detect people who had mild coronavirus cases,

which could become a real problem in a variety of situations.

It’s not that people who experience mild cases of COVID-19 do not develop an immune response.

  • The conclusion comes from a new Oxford study that looked at the sensitivity ratings of antibody tests on patients who might have had the virus.

The Oxford study enrolled more than 9,000 healthcare workers and showed that a significant number of people tested negative for antibodies despite probably having had the virus.

The Oxford study showed that of the 903 people who tested positive for antibodies on one test, 47% of them reported a loss of smell or taste.

But there also was a group of subjects whose test results felt short of the threshold for a positive antibody result,

which would mean they did not have the virus.

Yet 30% of those also reported a loss of sense of taste or smell.

The researchers said that only some 3% of people who get common colds other conditions would report the loss of smell and taste as a symptom.

“You can see that below the cut-off,

there is a rising proportion of people who report a loss of their sense of smell or taste,

and this suggests that the test threshold is missing people with mild disease,”

Dr. Tim Walker explained the results to The Telegraph.

“Of course,

there will be plenty of people, too,

who will have had no symptoms whatsoever and will still have antibodies.”

The study also showed that some 387 people who tested just below the threshold did not have any symptoms.

These could have been asymptomatic COVID-19 patients,

but the researchers could not demonstrate they had the virus.

The results indicate that the test is less sensitive than currently believed.

Instead of 98% sensitivity, the test would be 11% less sensitive, according to the researchers.

In other words, the test would miss plenty of COVID-19 survivors.

The reason why this happens could be straightforward.

