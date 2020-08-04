corvirus antibody tests might come back contrary to people who had mild instances.
The decision comes out of a new Oxford study which looked at the sensitivitycontrary ratings of corona virus antibodymild instances
tests on individuals that might have had the virus.
The investigators found a significant number of individuals could get negative effects in antibody
tests despite maybe having experienced the illness at some point in the past couple of months.
Separately, researchers are seeking to assess the true amount of COVID-19 cases in a community by performing antibody tests.
All these are specific”witnesses” of the disease that demonstrate that the immune system has removed
the coronavirus and is about to block it again upon a second experience.
However, antibody tests would not pick up cells.
That is a separate, more difficult test.
The Oxford study enrolled over 9,000 healthcare employees and revealed
that a substantial amount of individuals tested negative for antibodies despite probably having experienced the virus.
The investigators used a particular symptom
that’s been related to COVID-19,
and that’s the sudden lack of odor and taste.
undergoing it. Not all men and women who get infected experience the symptom.
That is why PCR tests are still needed to diagnose the disease correctly
The researchers stated that only some 3% of people who undergo frequent colds other condition
s could report the loss of smell and taste as a symptom.
“It is possible to see that below the cut-off, there’s a rising
percentage of individuals who report that a loss of their sense of smell or taste,
and this suggests that the test threshold is overlooking people with moderate illness,
” Dr Tim Walker explained the results toThe Telegraph.
“Of course, there’ll be lots of people, too,
that will have experienced no symptoms at all and may still possess antibodies.”
Antibody testing could lead to the so-called”resistance passports” that we’ve addressed previously