corvirus antibody tests might come back contrary to people who had mild instances.

The decision comes out of a new Oxford study which looked at the sensitivitycontrary ratings of corona virus antibodymild instances

tests on individuals that might have had the virus.

The investigators found a significant number of individuals could get negative effects in antibody

tests despite maybe having experienced the illness at some point in the past couple of months.

Separately, researchers are seeking to assess the true amount of COVID-19 cases in a community by performing antibody tests.

All these are specific”witnesses” of the disease that demonstrate that the immune system has removed

the coronavirus and is about to block it again upon a second experience.

However, antibody tests would not pick up cells.

That is a separate, more difficult test.

The Oxford study enrolled over 9,000 healthcare employees and revealed

that a substantial amount of individuals tested negative for antibodies despite probably having experienced the virus.

The investigators used a particular symptom

that’s been related to COVID-19,

and that’s the sudden lack of odor and taste.

undergoing it. Not all men and women who get infected experience the symptom.

That is why PCR tests are still needed to diagnose the disease correctly

The researchers stated that only some 3% of people who undergo frequent colds other condition

s could report the loss of smell and taste as a symptom.

“It is possible to see that below the cut-off, there’s a rising

percentage of individuals who report that a loss of their sense of smell or taste,

and this suggests that the test threshold is overlooking people with moderate illness,

” Dr Tim Walker explained the results toThe Telegraph.

“Of course, there’ll be lots of people, too,

that will have experienced no symptoms at all and may still possess antibodies.”

Antibody testing could lead to the so-called”resistance passports” that we’ve addressed previously

The UK government commented on the study, saying that

“we do not yet know whether antibodies indicate immunity

from reinfection with coronavirus or if they prevent transmission.

”understand the way the illness is spreading in a community..

The new Oxford study was published online in pre-print form on medRxiv,

which means it has not been peer-reviewed.