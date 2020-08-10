- Advertisement -

Conventional blue 3-ply coronavirus face masks are still the most popular option on the market,

and they are great for everyday usage in low-risk scenarios provided that they match well.

If you’ve got a problem with the fit of your own face masks, then there is a brilliant hack that went viral recently,

and it removes all of the openings around the sides and bottom of your mask.

There are several things that you need to protect yourself and everybody around you from your novel coronavirus, particularly today,

while new instance numbers are skyrocketing all around the country.

You want Purell hand sanitizer — which is finally available on Amazon for under $1 per oz —

or another strong hand sanitizer, and also you require hand soap too. Strong disinfectant sprays and wipes are a must, too.

COVID-19 is extremely infectious, and it is transmissible largely from person to person through the air.

The virus is shed in the mouth tiny droplets of saliva as soon as an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, yells, or even talks.

If these droplets enter another person’s eyes, nose, or mouth, then they can catch the potentially fatal disease.

That’s why wearing a face mask supplies two elements of protection —

they help prevent sick individuals from spreading the illness,

plus they help block the aerosolized virus from entering a wholesome person’s mouth or nose.

Nothing offers better protection than an N100 mask, which filters 99.97% of small airborne particles compared to around 95% with an N95 or KN95 face mask.

Of note, you’re going to want to cover the valve on the mask if you would like to be really cautious for people around you.

These are indeed the very best face masks money can buy, but they’re also quite pricey.

If you are trying to spend a little less money, KN95 masks are a great alternative.

The best-selling option on all Amazon is the MagiCare KN95 face mask, which is on sale for only $0.92 each when you get a box of 20.

Boxes generally retail for $70, so this is an excellent deal. SupplyAID KN95 face masks are also popular right now,

but the very best KN95 masks we could find on Amazon today are Powecom KN95 face masks on the FDA-authorized list.

They’ve been tested and found to filter around 99.2percent of small airborne particles.

These are fantastic face masks for men and women who would like to be really safe.

You should probably stock up on some if you are not especially paranoid about the coronavirus pandemic.

Anytime you’re in a higher-risk situation like riding public transportation, visiting a physician’s office, flying in an airplane,

or doing anything else that involves being in an enclosed space with different people, you need the added protection.

For ordinary use, however, a basic face covering is superb.

Johnstown 3-ply face masks have been the bestselling coronavirus face masks Amazon because the pandemic started.

These are the easy blue masks you see people wearing everywhere.

For outdoor usage and other low-risk situations such as grocery shopping, these masks do a nice just of shielding you and people around you.

They’re also amazingly cheap while they’re available now for only $0.48 each.

Now, it is important to be aware that these masks do an superb job…

but only if they fit correctly in your face.

If there are openings on the sides of the mask’s bottom, the aerosolized virus is more likely to pass through.

That’s why a simple face mask hack which went viral lately is so magnificent.

It takes 60 seconds to do, and it makes those conventional 3-ply face masks fit a lot better for many men and women.

What is the trick?

Have a look at the Instagram video embedded under to see how easy (and brilliant!) It is.

The movie was created and posted on TikTok by a dentist called Olivia Cui, then reposted on Instagram by Katie Couric.