Control: AWE Expansion Trailer Features the Return of Alan Wake
Control: AWE Expansion Trailer Features the Return of Alan Wake

By- Anoj Kumar
Then once more, we’re working with a lot of assumptions by way of Alan Wake’s position in Control‘s AWE DLC and the way the growth could incorporate components of the Alan Wake series. It looks like that is about greater than only a cute technique to deliver the Alan Wake character again; however, the ways in which this DLC could mix the universes of Alan Wake and Control likely gained’t be revealed till you’ve accomplished the upcoming growth.

Suffice to say, this isn’t essentially the Alan Wake sequel that followers have been begging for. However, it could be as shut as we get to see the franchise return for fairly a while. In any case, many (including ourselves) have praised Alan Wake for its unbelievable environment, incredible storytelling, and distinctive gameplay ideas, however most reviews counsel the sport was not an amazing gross sales success. If AWE proves to be a hit, Treatment could also be extra keen to enterprise into these waters by way of a correct sequel, however, once more, it’s a bit too early to say what that is actually all about.

As far as that goes, you should definitely try this trailer for Management‘s AWE DLC and tell us what story theories you provide you with:

Whereas we’re actually excited for the return of Alan Wake nonetheless, we will get it; we’re simply as excited for an excuse to dive again into the world of Control; one among our favorite games of 2019 and an excellent return to kind for the developer.

Anoj Kumar

