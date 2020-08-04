Home Entertainment College students need to be tested every 2-3 days
College students need to be tested every 2-3 days

By- Ritu Verma
To fight novel coronavirus, scientists have shown that college students would need to be tested for

Covid-19 infection in every two to three days to firmly reopen of campuses this fall.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, defines the screening performance standards for SARS-CoV-2

tests that would allow the secure return of pupils to the US residential school campuses this fall.

“In the absence of an effective vaccine, the best hope for reopening colleges in the autumn is very likely to be a

strong strategy of behaviour-based prevention combined with routine monitoring to rapidly find, isolate, and

comprise Covid-19 infections when they occur,” stated the study authors from the Yale University in the united states.

For the study, the study team used outbreak modelling to examine different monitoring programmes which could

minimise Covid-19 cases and maintain a college’s ability to isolate and quarantine infected pupils.

The analytic modelling study of a hypothetical cohort of 4,990 college-age pupils without SARS-CoV-2 infection

and ten pupils using undetected asymptomatic cases of SARS-CoV-2 disease were conducted.

The findings indicated that regular screening (every two days) of all students with a low-sensitivity,

the high-specificity evaluation might be require to control outbreaks with manageable isolation dormitory utilisation in a justifiable price.

The research group found that every infection prevention strategy on the table will likely be crucial to preventing

campus outbreaks — such as regular hand-washing, wearing masks, social distancing in classrooms and dorms.

Inside this recent research, symptom-based screening alone wasn’t sufficient to contain an outbreak,

and the secure reopening of campuses at fall 2020 may require testing every 2 days, uncompromising vigilance,

and constant focus on good prevention practices, the investigators said.

“The safe return of pupils to residential schools demands a successful SARS-CoV-2 tracking approach,” the study authors wrote.

“Results suggest that a highly specific screening test that could readily be administer to every student every one to seven days,” they added.

