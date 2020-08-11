Cobra Kai Season 3: YouTube series will see its next season premiere on Netflix, rather than YouTube. Know Here Latest Update.

Home Entertainment Cobra Kai Season 3: YouTube series will see its next season premiere...
Cobra Kai Season 3: YouTube series will see its next season premiere on Netflix, rather than YouTube.

By- Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary
The YouTube Premium series Cobra Kai will fight another day. While the series will not be continuing its run on YouTube, it has released a new home at Netflix, which is where Season 3 will soon debut. To Netflix, Seasons 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai will also arrive this season.

The news comes following a report that Sony was looking to find the Karate Kid sequel series a new home. At the time, it was said YouTube Premium was willing to air Season 3 but would not order any additional episodes. The series has life on Netflix.

“The allure of this Karate Kid saga is timeless, And Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat,” Netflix vice president of first-string Brian Wright said in a statement. “The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a whole lot of heart and can be a lot of fun. We can’t wait to present a new generation of fans into Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home across the world.”

Now, at long last, fans of this series will find out precisely what happens after the Season 2 cliffhanger. We talked to celebrity Xolo Maridueña about that epic ending back when it aired in May 2019 and discussed Season 3 with the cast at Comic-Con last year. In the end, though, we are considerably nearer to seeing how the story will unfold–and what is going to send Daniel LaRusso back to Japan for the first time since Karate Kid 2.

The third-season already filmed, we wait to discover if Netflix plans to debut the new episodes. Thus far, all the streaming Service is it will follow the accession of 2 and Season 1. Meanwhile, among the new arrivals around Netflix in July will be the Karate Kid films –and they’re coming later this week.

