‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Was Included To Tease Another New ‘Karate Kid’

Netflix’s acquisition of Cobra Kai first two seasons streamed on YouTube provides up the series to another audience beginning this weekend. The Karate Kid follow follows William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence and the reopening of the Cobra Kai dojo of his youth. Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso returns too, as shown in Netflix’s trailer for the premiere of the series.

Johnny’s older sensei, John Kreese, returned into the Cobra Kai dojo in Season Two, bringing back the”no winner” credo and raising the drama a bit. But he’s only one character from the movie series to make a return on the streaming original.

In Netflix’s new trailer, some footage from the upcoming season three was included to tease yet another villain’s return. Preceded with a scene from The Karate Kid Part II showing Daniel and Mr. Miyagi training together, we cut into Daniel being tossed to the ground by an unidentified assailant. It might only be one individual given the context.

Season 3 seems set to reintroduce Chozen, the villain from the next movie, and ripping a hole in what LaRusso considers about his former teacher and his past. In Part II, Miyagi returns to his hometown in Japan to face off with his childhood rival, Sato. A secondary competition starts between LaRusso and Chozen, Sato’s nephew played with Yuji Okumoto.

Okumoto’s has a lengthy career since appearing in the sequel to The Karate Kid. He appeared in several TV series in the’80s, including Simon & Simon, Hunter, Knots Landing, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. He also appeared in Inception back in 2010, but a return in Cobra Kai would return the celebrity to his ancient days.

“There’s a lot to clean up,” Zabka mentioned, referencing the Season 2 finale along with the characters’ fate. “All the characters in this stage in some sense are broken and there is a good deal of storylines which have to be continued.”

Macchio enlarged on his narrative for Season 3 in a meeting using Entertainment Weekly last summer. LaRusso will likely be returning to Okinawa to dive into the roots of Miyagi-Do Karate and Cobra Kai. “Like, the beginnings of these two kinds of martial arts, and we are going to learn things about the two that we never knew. And that includes LaRusso going to Okinawa, which is a piece of season 3,” he advised the socket. In addition, he expanded on the balance between his character and Johnny Lawrence, keeping the 2 worlds.”

Cobra Kai seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix following their first premieres on YouTube. Season 3 will premiere in 2021, providing plenty of time for lovers to get more folks interested in the show in its new home.