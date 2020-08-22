Cobra Kai Season 3: There Are No Any Delay Due to Coronavirus Lockdown.

- Advertisement -

Though no release date was set for season three of The Karate Kid resurrection series Cobra Kai, it won’t be postponed on account of the coronavirus pandemic. The Karate Kid hit theaters in 1984 to commercial and critical success. It even earned Pat Morita an Academy Award nomination for his role as mentor Mr. Miyagi. Three sequels followed in 1994 and in 1986. The film was also remade with Jackie Chan in leading roles and Jaden Smith

The Cobra Kai series takes place more than three decades following the first Karate Kid movie and portrays infamous villain Johnny Lawrence reopening the formerly popular karate dojo of the same name. The series follows his attempt to recapture his past and help a bullied child. He rekindles his previous rivalry. Lawrence and LaRusso are performed by William Zabka and Ralph Macchio — the actors in the first film. The show started on YouTube Red (now YouTube Premium) in 2018 but has been obtained by Netflix before this year. Cobra Kai seasons 1 and 2 are set to release on the streaming website on August 28.

Per CBR, Cobra Kai co-creator and executive producer Josh Heald has supported production on season 3 was finished months ago. This includes. Heald also disclosed post-production was finalized as the coronavirus attained the USA. The Cobra Kai season 3 team was even able to observe Before the amusement industry shutting down:

We were still doing some finishing touches for its effects and a few quality checks on season 3 while the quarantine aspect of the pandemic was just starting, but we ended our final combination –the last major piece of post-production–which was completed in-person with increasing champagne and eating cupcakes and all the things you would like to feel as if you are in your complete unhealthiest coming out of the completion of a seson. There were not any delays in relation to COVID.

Heald also noted that the long break between seasons 2 and 3 allow first-time viewers before announcing the official season 3 premiere date to see the show and will give some leeway to the series arriving on Netflix. This is logical when moving to the stage as displays view a spike in viewership. Hopefully, that’s what happens with Cobra Kai as well. It assists new audiences will be able to see the show knowing season 3 is in route.

Lawrence vs. LaRusso became one of the iconic high school picture rivalries of the 1980s. Also, The Karate Kid’s television reprisal has unquestionably rejuvenated the film franchise. Audiences who have not seen the movie would gain from watching it before diving into the series for background context. Irrespective of when season 3 is released, it’s likely Heald’s aim of Cobra Kai reaching a bigger audience through Netflix is going to be reached soon.