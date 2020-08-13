Cobra kai season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information !!!

- Advertisement -

The YouTube Premium collection Cobra Kai will fight another day. While the series won’t be continuing its run on YouTube, it has launched a new home at Netflix, which is where Season 3 will soon debut. Later this season, also, Seasons 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai will arrive at Netflix.

The news comes following a report that Sony was seeking to find the Karate Kid sequel series a new residence. At the moment, it was stated YouTube Premium was willing to broadcast Season 3 but wouldn’t order any further episodes. Instead, the series has a new life on Netflix.

“The allure of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat,” Netflix vice president of first series Brian Wright said in a statement. “The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a whole lot of heart and is a great deal of fun. We can not wait to present a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home across the globe.”

Now, at long last, fans of the show will find out what happens following the Season 2 cliffhanger. We spoke to celebrity Xolo Maridueña about that epic end back when it aired in May 2019 and discussed Season 3 together with the cast at Comic-Con this past year. Finally, though, we are much closer to seeing how the story will unfold–and what’s going to send Daniel LaRusso back to Japan for the first time as Karate Kid 2.

With the whole third year, we now wait to find out if Netflix plans to debut the new episodes. Thus far, all of the services have said is it’ll follow the accession of two and Season 1. Meanwhile, one of the new arrivals on Netflix in July will be the Karate Kid movies–and they are coming later this week.