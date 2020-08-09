Cobra kai season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Information !!!

- Advertisement -

The YouTube Premium series Cobra Kai will fight another day.

While the series will not be continuing its conduct on YouTube, it has found a new home in Netflix, which will be where Season 3 will debut. This year Additionally, Seasons 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai will arrive at Netflix.

The news comes after a report that Sony was looking to find the Karate Kid sequel series a new home. At the time, it was stated YouTube Premium was willing to broadcast Season 3 but would not order any additional episodes. Instead, the series has life on Netflix.

“The appeal of this Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat,” Netflix vice president of first series Brian Wright said in a statement. “The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a whole lot of heart and can be a great deal of fun. We can’t wait to present a new generation of enthusiasts to Cobra Kai and are delighted to be its new home around the world.”

Now, at long last, fans of the series will find out what happens following the Season 2 cliffhanger. We talked to star Xolo Maridueña about that epic end back as it aired in May 2019 and discussed Season 3 together with the throw at Comic-Con this past year. In the end, however, we are much nearer to seeing how the story will unfold–and also what’s going to send Daniel LaRusso back to Japan for the first time since Karate Kid 2.

Together with the third season already filmed, we wait to find out when Netflix plans to launch the brand new episodes. Thus far, all of the streaming services have stated is it will follow the addition of 2 and Season 1. Meanwhile, one of the new arrivals on Netflix in July is the Karate Kid movies–and they’re coming later this week.