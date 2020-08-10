Cobra kai season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

- Advertisement -

The YouTube Premium series Cobra Kai will fight another day. While the series won’t be continuing its run on YouTube, it’s launched a new home in Netflix, which is where Season 3 will launch. Additionally, Seasons 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai will arrive at Netflix later this season.

The news comes following a record that Sony was looking to locate the Karate Kid sequel series a new home. At the time, it was said YouTube Premium was willing to air Season 3 but would not order any additional episodes. The series has life on Netflix.

“The appeal of this Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat,” Netflix vice president of first series Brian Wright said in a statement. “The competition between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and has been a great deal of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans into Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home across the world”

Now, at long last, fans of this series will determine what happens after the Season two cliffhanger. We talked to celebrity Xolo Maridueña about that epic end back when it aired in May 2019 and discussed Season 3 with the throw at Comic-Con last year. In the end, though, we’re much closer to seeing how the story will unfold–and what’s going to deliver Daniel LaRusso back to Japan for the first time since Karate Kid 2.

With the entire season, we wait to discover when Netflix plans to launch the brand new episodes. Thus far, all of the services has stated is it will occur after the accession of Season 1 and two. Meanwhile, one of the brand new arrivals around Netflix in July will be the Karate Kid movies–and they are coming later this week.