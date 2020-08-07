Cobra kai season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

The YouTube Premium series Cobra Kai will fight another day. While the series won’t be continuing its conduct on YouTube, it has launched a new home at Netflix, which is where Season 3 will launch. This year, also, Seasons 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai will arrive at Netflix.

The news comes following a record that Sony was seeking to locate the Karate Kid sequel series a new home. At the time, it was said YouTube Premium was willing to air Season 3 but wouldn’t dictate any additional episodes. The series has a brand new life on Netflix.

“The allure of this Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat,” Netflix vice president of original series Brian Wright said in a statement. “The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a whole lot of heart and has been a great deal of fun. We can not wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are delighted to be its new home across the world.”

Now, at long last, fans of this show will find out exactly what happens following the Season 2 cliffhanger. We spoke to celebrity Xolo Maridueña relating to this epic ending back when it aired in May 2019 and discussed Season 3 with the cast at Comic-Con this past year. Finally, however, we’re much closer to seeing how the story will unfold–and what will deliver Daniel LaRusso back to Japan for the first time since Karate Kid 2.

Together with the third season filmed wait to discover when Netflix plans to launch the brand new episodes. Thus far, all the service that was streaming has stated is it’ll occur after the addition of Season 1 and 2. Meanwhile, among the brand new arrivals on Netflix in July will be the Karate Kid movies–and they’re coming later this week.