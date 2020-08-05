Cobra Kai Season 3: Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update

- Advertisement -

Cobra Kai is a series that has always been one of the fascinating series for Karate Kid fans. There have been many remakes for the Karate Kid and each time fans welcomed it with the same enthusiasm. Aad yet another in the series, Cabra Kid. The series was initially a Youtube Premium, but later Netflix took the same. And the results were fascinating, the series was a great success and continued wit one more season in the row and now they are planning for the third season in the row. Let us know more about the same.

RELEASE DATE

The first two seasons of the show will stream on Netflix from the 28th of August. We do not have the official release date for the third season in the row. If we get some news regarding the same, we will let you all know.

CAST

Many of the old characters of the show will return for the third one. These include Ralph Macchio playing as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Jhonny Lawrence with both of them who are reprising their roles from The Karate Kid, and also as serving as the co-executive manufacturers of the cobra kai, all parts, Mary Mouser casting as Samantha LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan (as Robby Keene), Xolo Mariduena (as Miguel Diaz), Peyton List as Tory, Jacob Bertrand as Eli Moskowitz, Martin Kove as John Kreese, Nichole Brown as Aisha Robinson, Hannah Kepple as Moon, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz, Courtney Henggeler (as Amanda LaRusso), Gianni Decenzo (as Demetri), Aideen Mincks (as Mitch), Paul Walter Hauser as Raymond, and Khalil Everage as Chris and more.

PLOT

The plot remains similar to that of the Karate Kid. The continuous competition between Daniel and Johnny continues and we will see some more of the same in the next part. It will definitely be enjoyable and will be liked by the viewers.