Cobra Kai Season 3: Netflix Release Date, Expected Cast And Every Latest News

The YouTube Premium collection Cobra Kai will fight another day. While the series will not continue its run on YouTube, it has found a new home at Netflix, which will be where Season 3 will soon release. This season Additionally, Seasons 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai will arrive at Netflix.

The news comes following a report that Sony was looking to find the Karate Kid sequel series a new residence. At the moment, it was said YouTube Premium was willing to broadcast Season 3 but wouldn’t dictate any additional episodes. Instead, the series has a brand new life on Netflix.

“The allure of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat,” Netflix vice president of original string Brian Wright said in a statement. “The competition between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the series has a ton of heart and is a great deal of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home across the world.”

Now, at long last, fans of the series will find out what happens following the Season two cliffhanger. We spoke to star Xolo Maridueña relating to this epic ending back as it aired in May 2019 and discussed Season 3 with the cast at Comic-Con last year. Finally, however, we’re much closer to seeing how the story will unfold–and also what will send Daniel LaRusso back to Japan for the first time as Karate Kid 2.

Together with the whole season already filmed wait to discover if Netflix plans to launch the brand new episodes. Thus far, all of the services has stated is it will follow the addition of 2 and Season 1. Meanwhile, among the brand new arrivals on Netflix in July are the Karate Kid movies–and they’re coming after this week.