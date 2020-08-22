Cobra Kai Season 3 Info that you need to know!

- Advertisement -

Cobra Kai is an American action comedy-drama series based on The Karate Kid film series.

Cobra Kai season 1 was released on YouTube premium and now the season 1&2 can be streamed on Netflix and dates have been confirmed that is on 28th August 2020.

Background

Cobra Kai is set 34 years after the original Karate Kid film; it uses an episodic storytelling format

Season 3

It has been confirmed from sources that Cobra Kai season 3 will soon be premiering on Netflix instead of YouTube premium which was its original platform.

It is also said that Netflix and the team of Cobra Kai will soon be making an official announcement of the same to clear the air of confusion. Along with Cobra Kai season 3, the previous two seasons of the show will also be availed on Netflix.

Release date

Cobra Kai Netflix release date has not been confirmed by the streaming platform yet. Filming of Cobra Kai season 3 was wrapped in late 2019, hence, audiences can expect the season 3 in late 2020 or early 2021. The delay has been caused due to the economic and production standstill created by COVID-19 pandemic.

