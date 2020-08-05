- Advertisement -

Clorox wipes, in particular, are a good buy at this time, and we also found Purell sanitizer for under $1 per ounce,

Clorox wipes

which is unheard of nowadays on Amazon.

These rates are all still inflated, but these listings for disinfecting wipes are roughly half as costly as other listings we’ve seen over the past month,

so it is a good time to stock up an urgent need.

If you are on the lookout for coronavirus essentials now on sale at deep discounts, there are a few excellent choices you are able to take advantage of on Amazon.

First and foremost, the merchant’s bestselling 3-ply coronavirus face masks are back on sale today for only $0.50 each, and they’re flying off the shelves.

MagiCare KN95 face masks have been even more popular lately among our subscribers, and 20-packs have a retail cost of under $70.

Head over to Amazon right now, though,

and you’re able to pick up 20-packs for only $33 per year, that works out to $1.65 per ounce.

Top-selling SupplyAID KN95 face masks are back in stock at a lower price,

but they can sell out shortly.

In addition, don’t miss out on SupplyAID hand sanitizer with a slight reduction — in 80% alcohol content, it’s more durable than Purell.

Two items you won’t find on sale at this time or anytime soon are disinfecting wipes and Purell hand sanitizer.

The former was especially gouged recently, with Lysol wipes and Clorox wipes selling for up to $35 each toaster.

There are a lot of folks out there with a desperate need for disinfecting wipes from leading brands that they know they can depend on,

so they’re prepared to pay these exorbitant prices.

If you’re among these, however, we’ve got some good news.

It’s likely to be a lengthy time before costs on top brands online actually start to return. Believe mid-2021.

Nevertheless , we scoured Amazon now and was able to come across several listings for disinfecting wipes priced

at about half of those crazy prices we have been seeing out there within the past few months.

Clorox wipes provide the best value at this time, with a price per wipe of $0.23 if you purchase individual canisters.

Clorox wipes in Fresh Scent, and Clorox wipes in Orange Fusion are equally in stock right now,

but you had better believe they’re likely to sell out fast so you’ll want to hurry to want some.

You can even buy packs of Clorox wipes in bulk once those listings necessarily sell out. You’ll pay $0.24 per wash, which can be about the same.

Along with those listings, you might also pick up Lysol Disinfecting Wipes right now in the event that you hurry.

You will pay $0.27 per wipe once you get a 4-pack of all 80-count containers.

Again, these prices are still inflat, and you need to just buy these wipes if you want them.

That said, these prices are about half of the crazy prices we’ve seen on other listings lately on Amazon,

and this substance isn’t going to get cheaper anytime soon.

If Purell costs are any indication,

we can expect disinfecting wipes from leading manufacturers to get even more expensive online in the coming weeks and weeks